HURON — The Yankton Bucks beat Huron and swept Rapid City Central in boys’ tennis action on Friday in Huron.
Yankton claimed a 6-3 victory over Eastern South Dakota Conference foe Huron.
Gage Becker, Ryan Schulte, Harrison Krajewski and Miles Krajewski each won in singles play. Keaton List and Schulte, and Harrison Krajewski and Zac Briggs each won in doubles play.
Yankton rolled past Rapid City Central 9-0. List, Briggs and Schulte each earned 10-0 victories in singles play.
Yankton (7-2) heads to Vermillion on Tuesday, facing Sioux Falls Washington and Vermillion in a triangular at the USD tennis courts. The Bucks face Washington at 11 a.m. and Vermillion at 3 p.m.
YANKTON 6, HURON 3
SINGLES: Gage Becker Y def. Eh Dah 10-6; Eh Kalu H def. Keaton List 10-1; Roger Puterbaugh H def. Zac Briggs 10-6; Ryan Schulte Y def. Moo Sher Say 10-4; Harrison Krajewski Y def. Hay Klu Moo Taw 10-3; Miles Krajewski Y def. Lay Kpaw Wah 10-7
DOUBLES: Eh Dah-Eh Kalu H def. Becker-Quentin Moser 10-1; List-Schulte Y def. Puterbaugh-Moo Sher Say 10-8; Briggs-H. Krajewski Y def. Hay Klu Moo Taw-Lay Kpaw Wah 10-7
JV SINGLES: Lah Doh Soe H def. Moser 9-8 (7-3); Dah Christ Moo H def. Dylan Ridgway 8-1; Christopher Rockne Y def. Sher Wah 8-0; Augie Henderson H def. Corrigan Johnke 8-3; Lauy Kue Say H def. Luke Moeller 8-5; Hae Klue Sher Taw H def. Jack Pedersen 8-4
JV DOUBLES: Johnke-Ridgway Y def. Soe-Sher Wah 8-3; Dah Christ Moo-Lauy Kue Say H def. Rockne-Johnke 8-3; Hendrickson-Hae Klue Sher Taw H def. Moeller-Pedersen 8-6
YANKTON 9, R.C. CENTRAL 0
SINGLES: Gage Becker Y def. Paul Smith 10-1; Keaton List Y def. Taite Sumption 10-0; Zac Briggs Y def. Carson Versteeg 10-0; Ryan Schulte Y def. Matthew Cuny 10-0; Harrison Krajewski Y def. Cole Jandreau 10-1; Miles Krajewski Y def. Thane Neiman 10-2
DOUBLES: Becker-Quentin Moser Y def. Smith-Sumption 10-1; List-Schulte Y def. Versteeg-Cuny 10-4; Briggs-H. Krajewski Y def. Jandreau-Neiman 10-3
JV SINGLES: Moser Y def. Charles Steinback 8-1; Dylan Ridgway Y def. Hugh Knickrehm 8-0; Christopher Rockne Y def. Ethan Long 8-0
JV DOUBLES: M. Kranewksi-Rockne Y def. Steinback-Knickrehm 8-0
