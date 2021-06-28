WATERTOWN — Elle Feser went 3-for-3 with two doubles to lead Yankton Fury Red in a loss to Brookings Outlaws Sunday afternoon in Watertown.
Annika Gordon added three hits in four plate appearances for Fury Red. Tori Velek added two hits and two RBI. Brooklyn Townsend picked up one hit.
Bailey Sample pitched 5 1/3 innings for Fury Red, striking out five in the loss.
Fury Red 4, Brookings Outlaws (04) 3
WATERTOWN —A three-run bottom of the eighth inning, capped off by a Hannah Sailer RBI-single gave Fury Red a 4-3 win Sunday afternoon in Watertown.
Elle Feser tallied three hits and one RBI for Fury Red. Tori Vellek, Brooklyn Townsend and Sailer tallied two hits and one RBI each.
Bailey Sample pitched all eight innings for Fury Red, striking out two and allowing three runs in the win.
Adrenaline 7, Fury Black 6
WATERTOWN —Camryn Koletzky and Payton Moser picked up two hits each for Fury Black in a 7-6 loss to Adrenaline Sunday afternoon in Watertown.
Olivia Binde, Emma Eichacker and Mikayla Humpal picked up one hit each for Fury Black.
Binde pitched seven innings, allowing seven runs in the loss for Fury Black.
Fury Black 8, Diamonds Elite Sioux Falls 0
WATERTOWN — Megan Tramp picked up two hits and two RBI to lead Fury Black to an 8-0 win over Diamonds Elite Sunday morning in Watertown.
Payton Moser added one hit and two RBI for Fury Black in the win. Olivia Binde, Emma Eichacker, Emma Herrboldt and Chloe Vander Tuig added one hit each.
Kindra Anderson tallied two hits for Diamonds Elite.
Binde pitched a complete game shutout in the circle for Fury Black. Amy Dosch pitched four innings in the loss for Diamonds Elite.
Marshall, Minn. 7, Parkston 6
WATERTOWN — Erica Thompson tallied three hits for Parkston in a 7-6 loss to Marshall, Minnesota Sunday morning in Watertown.
Bella Shreeve added two hits for Parkston. Kiauna Hargens, Lindsey Roth, Jo Boettcher, Baylee Schoenfelder, Reagan Klooz and Emilea Cimpl added one hit each.
Klooz pitched six innings for Parkston in the loss, striking out three batters.
Cyclones Blue 4, Fury Hornets 3
WATERTOWN — Cyclones Blue topped the Yankton Fury Hornets 4-3 on Sunday morning.
Isabel Yellowbank had a double and two RBI for Yankton. Quincy Gaskins, Andrea Miller and McKenna Eide each had a hit in the effort.
Tori Hansen took the loss in relief, striking out two in her two innings of work. Madison Girard struck out three in her three innings.
Saturday
Fury Red 8, Marshall Tigers 1
WATERTOWN — A three hit day for Tori Vellek boosted Fury Red to an 8-1 win over Marshall Saturday evening in Watertown.
Camryn Zoeller tallied one hit and two RBI for Fury Red. Elle Feser, Brooklyn Townsend and Izzy WIntz added one hit and one RBI apiece. Annika Gordon, Hannah Sailer, Gracie Brockberg and Paige Hatch contributed one hit each.
Bailey Sample pitched four innings, striking out nine in the win for Fury Red.
Fury Black 5, Rebels 3
WATERTOWN — Jenaya Cleveland drove in three runners to lead Fury Black to a 5-3 win over the Rebels Saturday in Watertown.
Emma Herrboldt added one hit and two RBI for Fury Black. Camryn Koletzky added two hits. Emma Eichacker, Mikayla Humpal and Payton Moser tallied one hit each.
Chandler Cleveland struck out four over three innings for the win.
Sioux Falls Cyclones 2, Fury Hornets 0
WATERTOWN — Quincy Gaskins picked up two hits to lead the Fury Hornets in a 2-0 loss to Sioux Falls Saturday afternoon.
Jaycie Babb, Ayleah Johnson and Danielle Schoby recorded one hit each for Sioux Falls.
Emma Moller struck out nine in the win for the Cyclones. Madison Girard and Tori Hansen took the loss for the Fury Hornets in the circle.
TSC Thunder 11, Fury Gazelles 2
WATERTOWN — Reese Garry and Olivia Puck tallied one hit and one RBI each for the Fury Gazelles in an 11-2 look Saturday afternoon.
Ava Girard and Ellie Drotzman tallied hits for the Fury Gazelles.
Girard pitched two innings for the Fury Gazelles.
Fury Red 4, Mitchell Adrenaline 4
WATERTOWN — Two hits for Gracie Brockberg led Fury Red in a 4-4 game against the Mitchell Adrenaline Saturday afternoon.
Annika Gordon, Brooklyn Townsend, Hannah Sailer and Paige Hatch tallied one hit and one RBI each for Fury Red. Tori Vellek and Olivia Girard tallied one hit each.
Bailey Sample pitched four innings, striking out three.
Fury Black 3, Fusion Heat 3
WATERTOWN — Mikayla Humpal tallied one hit and two RBI for Fury Black in a 3-3 tie with Fusion Heat Saturday afternoon.
Megan Tramp and Emma Herrboldt picked up hits for Fury Black. Emma Eichacker added one RBI.
Sydne Johnson and Jacey Miller tallied one hit each for Fusion Heat. Isabel Sayler and Lexi Madson tallied one hit and one RBI each.
Chandler Cleveland pitched three innings for Fury Black. Madson pitched four innings for Fusion Heat.
Fury Hornets 11, TSC Hurricanes 3
WATERTOWN — A four-RBI day for Mia Donner led the Fury Hornets to an 11-3 win over TSC Hurricanes Saturday morning.
Taylor Hamburg tallied two hits and one RBI for the Fury Hornets. Quincy Gaskins added two RBI. Tori Hansen, Andrea Miller and Elizabeth Harty added one hit each.
Isabel Yellowbank pitched four innings, striking out seven for the Fury Hornets in the win.
Fury Red 19, Diamonds Elite 0
WATERTOWN — Hannah Sailer and Olivia Girard tallied two hits and three RBI for Fury Red in a 19-0 win over Diamonds Elite.
Brooklyn Townsend and Bailey Sample added two hits each. Elle Feser drove in two runs off one hit. Annika Gordon, Tori Vellek, Gracie Brockberg and Camryn Zoeller tallied one hit and one RBI each.
Sample pitched two innings and Gordon one, combining to allow one hit over three innings for the win.
Fury Hornets 8, Pipestone 2
The Fury Hornets took advantage of 11 walks to claim an 8-2 victory over Pipestone on Saturday.
Quincy Gaskins had the lone Yankton hit. Isabel Yellowbank and Elizabeth Harty each walked twice.
Tori Hansen picked up the win, striking out nine.
Brookings Outlaws (04) 11, Fury Black 0
WATERTOWN — Fury Black couldn’t get much rolling against the Brookings Outlaws Saturday morning in an 11-0 loss Saturday morning.
Olivia Binde tallied one hit for Fury Black.
Chandler Cleveland and Binde pitched for Fury Black.
Fury Gazelles 10, Watertown 9
WATERTOWN — Isabelle Sheldon tallied two hits to lead the Fury Gazelles to a 10-9 win over Watertown Saturday morning.
Kalli Koletzky and Hannah Crisman drove in two runs for the Fury Gazelles. Reese Garry, Olivia Puck and Emma Gobel added one hit and one RBI each. Ava Girard and Ellie Drotzman tallied one hit each.
Daylee Hughes got the start and Girard the win in the circle for the Fury Gazelles.
Outlaws (03) 8, Parkston 1
WATERTOWN —Jo Boettcher tallied two hits to lead Parkston in a, 8-1 loss to the Outlaws Saturday evening.
Erica Thompson and Reagan Klooz picked up one hit each.
Klooz pitched 2 1/3 innings for Parkston in the loss. Kiauna Hargens pitched in relief.
Parkston 5, Edgerton Flying Dutchman 2
WATERTOWN – A two hit game for Bella Shreeve led Parkston to a 5-2 victory over Edgerton Saturday afternoon in Watertown.
Kiauna Hargens, Erica Thompson and Alcista Dion added one hit and RBI each for Parkston. Lindsey Roth and Reagan Klooz added on a hit each.
Klooz pitched five innings, striking out five in the win for Parkston.
Parkston 10, FM Blaze 6
WATERTOWN — Two hits for Kiauna Hargens and two RBI for Erica Thompson boosted Parkston to a 10-6 win over FM Blaze Saturday morning.
Bella Shreeve added one hit and one RBI. Jo Boettcher and Emilea Cimpl picked up one hit for Parkston. Lindsey Roth added one RBI.
Hargens pitched four innings for Parkston in the win.
