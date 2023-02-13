LINCOLN, Neb. – Nebraska defeated South Dakota in a women’s tennis dual 4-0 inside Dillon Tennis Center on Sunday afternoon.
Updated: February 13, 2023 @ 6:13 pm
LINCOLN, Neb. – Nebraska defeated South Dakota in a women’s tennis dual 4-0 inside Dillon Tennis Center on Sunday afternoon.
Nebraska grabbed the doubles point thanks to a pair of 6-2 wins at No. 2 and No. 3 doubles.
The Cornhuskers (5-1) closed out the match by earning singles wins at No. 3, 4 and 6.
South Dakota’s Paige Alter and Bea Havlickova had won the first sets in their matches at No. 5 and 1 singles, respectively, when the match was stopped.
South Dakota (1-5) heads to Missouri for a doubleheader with the Tigers on Friday, Feb. 17.
Colorado State 4, USD 0
LINCOLN, Neb. – Colorado State handed South Dakota a 4-0 women’s tennis dual setback on Saturday morning inside the Dillon Tennis Center on the University of Nebraska campus.
The Rams won the doubles point, taking the No. 1 and No. 3 doubles matches, 6-1 and 6-2, respectively.
Colorado State then closed the match with wins at No. 2, 3 and 5 singles.
The Coyotes were leading at No. 4 (Sydney Weinberg) and 6 (Selena Bird) singles, having taken the first set, when play was halted. South Dakota No. 1 singles player Bea Havlickova had a lead in the second set when play was stopped.
“Hard fought match today,” coach Brett Barnett said. “CSU has a really strong team and earned the win. I felt we fought really well as a team.
“First time all year I really felt everyone was engaged and competed hard. Bea, Syd and Selena played really well and had chances if this match is played out. Good positive steps for us and we have to be ready to battle again tomorrow.”
