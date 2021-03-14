MIAMI—Gabby Ruiz had three hits and Jessica Rivera drove in three runs to lead Florida International to a 9-1, five-inning win against South Dakota in the third and final game of a weekend series Sunday at Felsberg Field.
Lauren Eamiguel was 2-for-3 for South Dakota including an RBI single in the third inning that scored Gabbi Holbert. Catcher Jaden Gaja also had two hits for the Coyotes (4-15). Camille Fowler, a three-time all-Summit outfielder, took her first start at shortstop and has reached base safely in nine straight.
Alexys Lawson allowed seven hits and had one strikeout in a complete-game effort for the Panthers (8-11).
South Dakota returns home and will hopefully have its full roster back and available when the team competes at Kansas’ tournament next weekend.
Saturday
MIAMI—Florida International scored four runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to steal game one, 8-7, and earned an 8-2 win in the night cap to complete a doubleheader sweep of South Dakota Saturday at Felsberg Field.
South Dakota center fielder Camille Fowler was 5-for-7 during the twin bill with an RBZI and two runs scored. Jadyn DeWitte added four hits including a triple. Kierstin Denning and Lauren Wobken came away with two hits apiece.
Lauren Eamiguel had a two-run triple and scored on a Wobken single during a six-run sixth inning that gave South Dakota a 7-3 lead in the opener. Pinch hitter Carmen Perez closed the gap to 7-4 with an RBI single in the bottom of the sixth inning and that set the stage for the seventh.
Four consecutive singles from the top of the Panthers’ order started the seventh and made it 7-6. Coyote left fielder Gabbi Holbert threw a runner out at home for the second out of the frame. But Brianna Hill tied the game with an RBI double and the Panthers’ used a pitch that got past the catcher to score the winning run from third.
South Dakota led game two 2-0 after three innings after Wobken plated Fowler with a base hit in the first and Skylar Arellano scored DeWitte with a single in the third. The big hit from FIU came on a three-run homer from Jessica Rivera in the bottom of the fifth that broke a 2-2. The Panthers tacked on one more in the inning and added two insurance runs in the sixth.
Alexis Ross was 4-for-7 on the day for FIU (7-11). Rivera had three hits while drive in five. Kendahl Dunford got the final four outs of game one to earn the win, and then pitched a complete-game in the nightcap. She allowed two runs on eight hits and struck out four in 8 1/3 innings of work.
