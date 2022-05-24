PIERRE — The Yankton Gazelles finished fourth in the Eastern South Dakota Conference Girls’ Golf Championships, held Tuesday at Hillsview Golf Course in Pierre.
Aberdeen Central won the team title at 315, seven strokes better than Harrisburg (322). Mitchell (327) was third, followed by the Gazelles (334).
Harrisburg standout Reese Jansa shot a 2-under 70 to earn medalist honors, four strokes better than Aberdeen Central’s Olivia Braun (74). Huron’s Bryn Huber (75), Watertown’s Riley Zebroski (77) and Yankton’s Jillian Eidsness (79) were the only other golfers to shoot under 80 on the day.
Yankton’s Ellia Homstad tied for 11th, earning all-ESD honors with an 81. Tatum Hohenthaner shot 86 and Sabrina Krajewski carded an 88 to round out the team score.
Also for the Gazelles, Elsie Larson shot 90 and Gracie Brockberg carded a 92.
The Gazelles finish the 2022 regular season at the Brandon Valley Invitational on May 31.
