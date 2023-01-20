LINCOLN, Neb. — The Nebraska School Activities Association (NSAA) has designated the week of Jan. 23-28 as NSAA Winter Officials Appreciation Week.
The weeklong campaign will highlight different facts and findings from a 2022 NSAA Officials survey as well as video highlights from the 2022 NSAA Officials Summit. Member schools are encouraged to get involved by reading an appreciation script prior to all games and sharing what they are doing to #NSAARespectTheRef by tagging at NSAA Home on Twitter
