SIOUX FALLS — South Dakota fourth-year junior Elizabeth Juhnke has been named the Co-TicketSmarter Summit League Volleyball Offensive Peak Performer of the Week, the league announced Tuesday. She shares this week's offensive honor with outside hitter Syra Tanchin of North Dakota State.
Juhnke, honored for the 11th time in her career and fifth time this season, averaged 5.80 kills per set in South Dakota's second week of league play. The Coyotes now sit at 3-1 in the league with wins over Omaha, Denver, and South Dakota State and a five-set loss to NDSU. Juhnke contributed match-high kill numbers in both games, including a Summit League record 39 kills in USD's loss to NDSU. Her 39 kills were a career-high that set the USD program record and set a new mark for kills in a match in the NCAA this season. The Lakeville, Minnesota, native complied 58 kills to compliment her 17 digs and six blocks over the two-game span. She continues to lead the league and the nation with 346 total kills this season. Her 11 career weekly honors sit at third in league history.
