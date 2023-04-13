HARRISBURG — Yankton shot a team score of 369 to finish eighth in the 12-team Harrisburg Invitational girls’ golf tournament, Thursday at Spring Creek Golf Course near Harrisburg.

Mitchell rolled to the team title with a 310, 19 strokes better than Aberdeen Central (329). O’Gorman was a distant third at 341, followed by Sioux Falls Lincoln (351) and Sioux Falls Washington (352).

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.