HARRISBURG — Yankton shot a team score of 369 to finish eighth in the 12-team Harrisburg Invitational girls’ golf tournament, Thursday at Spring Creek Golf Course near Harrisburg.
Mitchell rolled to the team title with a 310, 19 strokes better than Aberdeen Central (329). O’Gorman was a distant third at 341, followed by Sioux Falls Lincoln (351) and Sioux Falls Washington (352).
Oliva Braun of Aberdeen Central and Allison Meyerink of Mitchell each shot a 2-over 73 to lead the way. Huron’s Brin Huber (75) was third, followed by Mitchell’s Ava Eliason (78).
Yankton was led by Elsie Larson, who shot 87, and Ellia Homstad, who carded an 89. Madison Ryken shot 96 and Sabrina Krajewski shot 97 to complete the scoring foursome for the Gazelles.
Also for Yankton, Gracie Brockberg shot 99 and Jordyn Cunningham carded a 105.
Yankton is scheduled to play a quadrangular at the Brandon Golf Course on April 18.
Vermillion 191, Canton 193
CANTON — Vermillion edged Canton by two strokes in a nine-hole girls’ golf dual on Thursday in Canton.
Medalist honors went to Canton’s Olivia Sorlie, who shot a 45.
Ronnie Willharm led Vermillion with a 46, one stroke better than teammate Georgia Johnson. Stephanie Carr and Kaitlin Tracy each shot 49 for the Tanagers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.