SPEARFISH — Ethan Yasat scored a hat trick to lead Yankton past Spearfish 5-2 in boys’ soccer action on Saturday.
Zach Hebda and Will Pavlish each scored a goal in the victory.
Zach Loest made three saves in goal for Yankton.
The Bucks, 4-0-1 after a fourth straight win, travels to O’Gorman on Thursday.
In the JV match, Simon Schulz scored twice for Yankton. Lance Donner and Colton Griffin each had a goal. Patrick Gurney stopped six shots in goal.
YANKTON 10, DOUGLAS 0: Yankton rolled to a 10-0 victory over Douglas on Friday.
Ethan Yasat, Gavin Fortner and Braylen Bietz each scored twice for Yankton. Gage Becker, Zach Hebda, Alex Nockels and Simon Schulz each scored a goal. Yasat had two assists, with Zach Loest adding an assist.
Loest made three saves for the Bucks.
