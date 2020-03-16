The allure was too strong.
He could continue his football career back home. He could play on the Crane-Youngworth Field turf once again. He could help with the calves.
Justin Cap jumped at those opportunities.
The 2019 Yankton High School graduate — who went to Northwestern College (Iowa) to play football after high school — signed last Saturday to attend Mount Marty College and play football for the Lancers, who will make their debut in 2021.
It was 13 months ago that Cap signed with Northwestern, but at that time, Mount Marty had yet to announce it was forming a football program.
“The entire summer and fall, I was paying attention to what they were doing back here, and how they were building it,” Cap said Monday morning.
“It just intrigued me to be able to come back and home and play for the town of Yankton, and play at Crane again.”
A 6-foot defensive back, Cap — who was a two-year starter at YHS — didn’t appear in a game for Northwestern last fall.
Although he wasn’t all that far from home in Orange City, Iowa, Cap said he found it difficult to help on his family farm — he, his younger brother and his father help raise calves this time of the year.
“It’s hard to be on the farm when you’re an hour and a half away,” Cap said. “It’s a great opportunity to come back and focus on the farm, while playing football.”
And by doing so, Cap will return to the same complex he played at while in high school: Crane-Youngworth Field, which is consistently filled on Friday nights.
“I hope it’s just like the Bucks,” Cap said.
“At first, it’ll take time, but I hope people come out and join in and support.”
Cap joins a Mount Marty football program that is led by head coach Mike Woodley, who built Grand View University (Iowa) into a national powerhouse — his 2013 team won the NAIA national championship.
“They definitely hired the right guy with coach Woodley,” Cap said. “It’ll be exciting to see this fall what we can start building.”
To that point, Mount Marty continues work on the $15 million, 100,000 square foot Ruth Donohoe First Dakota Fieldhouse, which is set to open this July.
“The facilities they’re building will be top of the line, I feel like,” Cap said.
There’s also a sense of pride involved for Cap to become the first Yankton native to sign with Mount Marty, he said.
“Hopefully the first of many,” he said.
