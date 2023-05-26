MARIAN, Ind. — Mount Marty’s Calli Davis just missed All-American honors, placing ninth in the finals of the 400-meter dash at the NAIA Outdoor Track and Field Championships, Friday in Marian, Indiana.
Davis finished Friday’s final in 57.78 seconds. She had qualified for finals with a 56.50 clocking on Thursday.
