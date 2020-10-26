HARTINGTON, Neb. – The Hartington-Newcastle Wildcats had a 25-19, 21-25, 25-16, 25-13 semifinal Sub-District D1-4 victory over Boyd County in prep volleyball action on Monday.
Kayden Jueden finished with 13 kills and 12 digs for the Wildcats, while Erin Folkers had 10 kills. Alivia Morten also ended the night with 33 assists and 20 digs. In the victory, Olivia Grutsch added 34 digs.
Boyd County ends their season with a 12-9 record. Hartington-Newcastle will play Hartington Cedar Catholic at Cedar on Tuesday.
BOYD COUNTY (12-9) 19 25 16 13
HARTINGTON-NEWCASTLE (18-12) 25 21 25 25
Sub-District D2-5
Wynot 3, Walthill 0
WYNOT, Neb. – The Wynot Blue Devils cruised to a 25-7, 25-7, 25-7 Semifinal Subdistrict D2-5 victory over Walthill in prep volleyball action Monday nigtht.
Kenda Pinkelman was the top hitter for Wynot with five kills while Edyn Sudbeck posted eight assists. Autumn Larson also finished with five ace serves, as the Blue Devils combined for 25 ace serves in the match.
Walthill won their first round match via a forfeit from Santee and ends their season at 4-15. Wynot will face Winside in the Subdistrict D2-5 Championship.
WALTHILL (4-15) 7 7 7
WYNOT (16-4) 25 25 25
Sub-District C2-5
Crofton 3, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 0
PONCA, Neb. – The Crofton Lady Warriors soundly won a 25-14, 26-24, 25-18 victory over Laurel-Concord-Coleridge in the semifinals of Subdistrict C2-5 on Monday night.
Ella Wragge and Kaley Einrem finished with eight kills each to led Crofton. Teammate Jayden Jordan also finished with 24 digs, while Alexis Folkers posted seven kills, 12 assists and 20 digs.
L-C-C finishes their season with a 16-12 record. Crofton will face Ponca in the Subdistrict Championship on Tuesday.
CROFTON (13-14) 25 25 25
LAUREL-CONCORD-COLERIDGE (16-12) 14 24 18
