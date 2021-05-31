EDITOR'S NOTE: This article has been updated to include comments from Yankton head coach Luke Youmans.
STURGIS — The Yankton track and field program capped a weekend that showed positive signs for the future with a victory in the final event of the South Dakota State Class AA Track and Field Championships, Saturday in Sturgis.
Yankton, and the rest of Class AA, competed in Sturgis both days instead of the traditional move to Rapids City for the final day of the two-day meet. That change and a condensed meet schedule were one-year changes due to COVID.
The Yankton girls finished seventh in the team standings, scoring 37 points on the weekend. Brandon Valley and O’Gorman tied for the team title, with Sioux Falls Lincoln finishing seven points back.
That team finish for the Yankton Gazelles was highlighted by a victory in the 1600 relay. The foursome of Shae Rumsey, Josie Jensen, Sydnee Serck and Annika Gordon finished in 3:59.85.
“What a memorable way to finish the weekend,” said Yankton head coach Luke Youmans. “This is something that we talked about quite a bit before the state meet.”
The three underclassmen on the Gazelles’ winning relay also claimed individual medals on Saturday.
Rumsey (58.08) and Gordon (58.53) finished third and fourth in the 400, while Serck scored a fourth place finish in the 800 (2:18.46).
As those athletes finished up their individual successes, Youmans and the coaching staff made sure their attention was still on that final relay.
“We told them to put that away and stay focused,” he said. “Those girls did an incredible job, not only individually but focusing in on the climb to the top of the podium.”
Jensen’s contributions on the day — especially to the winning relay — should not be overlooked.
“Josie was the unspoken hero of the group,” Youmans said. “We had her everywhere doing everything. We also knew we had a foot up on everyone because of having a fresh Josie going into the 4-by-4.”
Jensen finished her career twice contributing to a school record in the 1600 relay — both in 2018 as a freshman and in 2021 as a senior — as well as the state championship and all-class gold in that relay.
“I can’t think of any better way for her career to finish,” Youmans said.
Tierney Faulk, who placed in the triple jump on Friday, just missed the podium with a ninth place finish in the long jump (16-2). Madisyn Bietz was 12th in the 800 (2:26.14). Cora Schurman was 16th in the 200 (27.23). Thea Chance finished 18th in the 1600 (5:33.16). Keira Christ was 23rd in the 300 hurdles (51.97).
The Gazelles finished 10th in the medley relay, with Schurman, Jensen, Bietz and Chance finishing in 4:28.46. Schurman, Molly Savey, Brynn Kenney and Josie Jensen finished 14th in the 400 relay (52.13).
Among state meet competitors, Jensen, Thea Luken and Ella Mulder graduated for the Gazelles.
The Yankton Bucks scored seven more points on Saturday, finishing 12th with 27 points. The total was well ahead of where the team was seeded (11 points).
Sioux Falls Lincoln won the boys’ title with 93 points, followed by Sioux Falls Roosevelt (88.5) and Rapid City Stevens (80).
Cody Oswald, who had a half-second personal best to place third in the 110 hurdles on Friday, torched his personal best to place eighth in the 300 hurdles (40.82) on Saturday. He entered the race ranked 17th.
Austin Gobel, who moved up to place seventh in the 100 on Friday, moved up again on Saturday with his fourth place finish in the 400 (50.21). He came into the race seeded eighth. Also in the 400, Zach Hebda (53.03) was 18th.
Carson Haak also placed for the Bucks on Saturday, finishing eighth in the shot put (49-1). Teammate Bodie Rutledge (46-7 1/2) was 12th.
Gobel also finished 13th in the long jump (19-6). Teammate Gavin Haselhorst (17-10) was 23rd.
Though they did not reach the top eight, both Bucks in the 800-meter run finished well above their seeds. Will Pavlish (2:05.60) finished 16th and Nate Schoenfelder (2:08.49) placed 20th after entering the meet ranked 24th and 22nd.
Also for the Bucks, Zach Fedde finished 11th in the 1600 (4:35.30).
The Bucks just missed a place in the 1600 relay, as Gobel, Rugby Ryken, Gavin Fortner and Hebda finished ninth in 4:30.79. Michael Mors, Oswald, Jaden Supurgeci and Braylen Bietz teamed up to finish 11th in the 400 relay (44.37). Bietz, Fortner, Dylan Payer and Fedde finished 13th in the medley relay (3:50.19).
The Bucks took just one senior to state, pole vaulter Tristan Redman.
“We had an incredible group of guys, and we graduate zero placewinners,” Youmans said. “They got a big taste of what success is like, and now it’s realistic to start talking about having the Bucks back on the podium.
“As excited as I am for the girls, I’m equally excited for the boys. It’s going to be really exciting for the next couple of years.”
