GREENVILLE, S.C.—Saint Francis took advantage of four defensive miscues in the middle innings to score a 6-5, come-from-behind win Sunday on the final day of the Furman Classic. It stopped South Dakota’s seven-game win streak.
Coyote pitcher Clara Edwards took a no-hitter into the fifth inning and delivered back-to-back ground balls that were misplayed. Two groundouts followed, but they both produced runs and tied the game at 2-2.
A similar result happened in the top of the sixth when back-to-back infield grounders were booted. A two-out base hit by Lexi Hernandez made those hurt and gave the Red Flash their first lead at 4-2.
Lauren Eamiguel produced an RBI triple with no outs in the bottom of the sixth that cut Saint Francis’ lead to 4-3, but she was stranded at third. A two-run homer by Lindsay Ward in the seventh gave Saint Francis (5-5) just enough insurance to close out the win.
It was a rematch of a 2-0 South Dakota win from Saturday. Saint Francis sent pitcher Rachel Marsden back into the circle again Sunday and she tossed another complete game. She surrendered 13 hits, but got the outs when she needed them. South Dakota was 4-for-17 with runners in scoring position.
Gabby Moser was 3-for-4 with two RBIs to pace South Dakota (8-2). Tatum Villotta, Aleesia Sainz and Bela Goerke had two hits apiece. The Coyotes rallied for two runs in the bottom of the seventh and put the tying run on first, but drew no closer.
Moser was 6-for-12 in five games in Greenville with a pair of doubles and four RBIs. Wilson led the team with eight hits. Sainz was 5-for-16 with three home runs and a double. Jordyn Pender had five hits and drove in 11 runs.
South Dakota competes in Miami, Florida, next week and will play five games at the Felsberg Classic hosted by Florida International.
