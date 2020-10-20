Sometimes, the scoreboard fails to reflect the heart and attitude of the players on the court.
And when the NAIA No.6 Northwestern Red Raiders won 25-20, 25-17, 25-12 against the Mount Marty Lancers at Laddie E. Cimpl Arena on Tuesday night, the score failed to reflect the energy the Lancers brought to the match.
“The first thing, putting it in context, that is probably the most talented NAIA volleyball team in the country” Mount Marty Head Coach Frank Hebenstreit said. “They were undefeated and ranked #1 all last year with exactly the same players, so I think there was a lot of very positive things that whole match, even in that last set.”
The Lancers, playing in their first home game in over a month, came out firing on all cylinders and prevented the Red Raiders from setting up their offense. Northwestern, who usually is very strong at the net, failed to stop the Lancers from hitting .296% to the Red Raiders .290% hitting percentage. However, the Lancers’ strong set was derailed by five service errors, and Northwestern took the first set by a score of 25-20.
The loss of the first set didn’t faze the Lancers by any means, as Mount Marty again took a lead at the beginning of the set while setting the tone with a few early blocks. Northwestern then recovered with strong blocking and took a 12-7 led into a timeout. The Red Raiders played strong out of the timeout, and a few mistimed Lancer mistakes elevated Northwestern to a 25-17 set lead.
Again the Lancers entered the third set with a fiery demeanor, and a huge block by setter Amber Miller highlighted the Lancers’ grit in the match. However, Northwestern’s talent was too much for the Lancers to overcome, and the Red Raiders won 25-12 to end the match.
“I thought we played hard. One of the things we probably picked up well was that we were really aggressive offensively that resulted in some blocks, but at least we were swinging and getting some kills.”
Elizabeth Watchorn starred for the Lancers, finished the match with 11 kills and 13 digs. The senior from Ponca, Nebraska eclipsed 1,000 career digs on the week and with Wednesday’s match is now 55 kills from reach the 1,000 milestone in that category.
“Biz (Watchorn) is just a great volleyball player. She does things that don’t come out in stats. Her passing was tremendous, and she is making great defensive plays,” Hebenstreit said. “She is just a really good all-around player and if she does get the 1,000 kills, she will be the first person in Mount Marty history, so it speaks a lot to the kind of volleyball player she is.”
Amber Miller also had an excellent performance for the Lancers as she finished with 27 assists while teammate Mikaela Ahrendt continued to show success with seven kills. For the Red Raiders, AJ Kacmarynski finished the match with 14 kills and Lacy Reitz handed out 20 assists. Emily Strasser also finished with 10 digs in the victory.
Now the Lancers will have little time to rest, as their rivals, the Dakota Wesleyan Tigers will come to Laddie E. Cimpl Arena for a match on Wednesday. The Tigers lost star and Yankton native Becky Frick to graduation, but will still bring a strong lineup to Yankton.
“Well they’re (Dakota Wesleyan) playing really well. They just beat a very good Concordia team this week, which if there were rankings, would probably be in the Top 10 and Dakota Wesleyan beat them,” Hebenstreit said. “So it’s always a great match with Dakota Wesleyan and both teams play hard and play competitive and they’re always a hard playing and low-error volleyball team, so they are always a great challenge.”
