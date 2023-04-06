HARTINGTON, Neb. — The Hartington Cedar Catholic Trojans track team won multiple team events as both the boys and girls teams won the Hartington-Newcastle Invite Thursday at the Hartington Sports Complex.
The HCC boys scored 118.5 points and won by a 6.5-point margin over second place Menno, who totaled 112 points. They won all three team relay events.
Carson Noecker had another excellent outing, as he won the 1600 meter run with a time of 4:20.07 and the 3200 meter run with a time of 9:23.28. His time in the 3200 gave him the victory by a 1:49.18 margin.
The HCC girls team won all three team relay events as well and won the event with 129 points, 32 better than second-place Wisner-Pilger.
Laney Kathol was the top individual performer for the Trojans, winning the 400 meter dash with a time of 1:02.02, while also earning the top step on the podium in the 800 meter run with a time of 2:32.86.
HCC won three other individual events on the boys’ side. Carson Arens placed first in the 800 meter run with a 2:01.06, 1.99 seconds ahead of second-place Carson Noecker.
James Fischer won the shot put with a distance of 44-07.50, while Jaxson Bernecker won the discus with a 163-06 distance. Fischer was second in the discus with a 126-11 distance.
The Trojans won three additional individual events on the girls’ side as well. Grace Reifenrath was first in the 200 meter dash with a time of 27.56 seconds. Ava Noecker won the pole vault with a height of 7-06.00, accomplishing the height in the least number of attempts. Lexi Eickhoff won the shot put with a distance of 35-02.50.
Menno’s Ashton Massey had an excellent day, as she won three events. In the 100 meter hurdles, she finished first with a time of 16.26 seconds. She cleared the 300 meter hurdles in 50.66 seconds, while winning the triple jump with a distance of 34-09.00.
Menno’s boys’ team had three individual victories. Kadeyn Ulmer won the 400 meter dash with a time of 55.31 seconds, Brayden Sattler won the high jump with a 6-00.00 distance while Owen Eiemiller won the 110 meter hurdles with a time of 16.88 seconds.
On the girls’ side, Wynot’s Amber Lawson won the discus throw with a distance of 104-04.
The Blue Devils also got a victory from Dylan Heine in the triple jump, as he jumped 39-09.75 to take home first in the event.
The Menno girls’ team finished fourth in the event with 67 points, four points ahead of fifth-place Wynot (63 points). Tri County Northeast registered 38 points for sixth place, while Hartington-Newcastle scored 25 points for seventh place.
In the boys’ competition, Wynot placed fourth with 77 points. Tri County Northeast registered 55.5 points for fifth place, while Hartington-Newcastle ended in sixth place, scoring 41 points.
