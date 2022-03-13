WATERTOWN — As she talked to her team prior to Saturday’s matchup with DeSmet, Viborg-Hurley head coach Molly Mason told her Cougars that it was the last night that people would call the Cougars “underdogs.”
The Cougars fulfilled her prediction, beating the Bulldogs 58-53 for the championship of the South Dakota State Class B Girls’ Basketball Tournament, Saturday at the Watertown Civic Arena.
Denae Mach scored a game-high 23 points to lead Viborg-Hurley (22-4), which entered the tournament as the eighth seed. Coral Mason finished with 19 points, nine rebounds and five assists. Estelle Lee added eight points, eight rebounds and four assists.
Kennadi Buchholz, who was presented the Class B “Spirit of Su” Award at halftime of the contest, led DeSmet (24-2) with 15 points and 21 rebounds. Emma Albrecht also scored 15 points. Jada Burke added 13 points.
Viborg-Hurley, which scored the program’s first-ever state title on Saturday, beat top-seeded and 2021 Class A champion Aberdeen Roncalli in the opening round. The Cougars bounced perennial power Corsica-Stickney in the semifinals to set up the title showdown with DeSmet, which last won the title in 2019.
“We had a good week of practice to prepare for Roncalli, which was a huge benefit for us,” Coach Mason said. “Going into the second game, the biggest thing was to come out with a lot of intensity. Overall, our girls dug in.”
Her message entering the final was simple: put the “underdog” talk to rest.
“Tonight my speech was that there was one more night of others calling us ‘underdogs,’” Coach Mason said. “Now we prove we are number one.”
The Bulldogs started each of the first three quarters with a surge. DeSmet scored the first five points of the game, but Viborg-Hurley trailed 20-19 after a wild back-and-forth quarter. In the second quarter, the Bulldogs hit three-pointers on three straight possessions, but the Cougars scratched back to retake the lead before taking a 36-36 tie into half.
In the third quarter Buchholz, held to three first-half points, scored the first three baskets of an 8-0 run to start the half.
“Our plan was to front her and provide back-side help,” Coach Mason said. “But she’s a good ball player. She found ways to score. She was tough to stop.”
But, as they had each of the previous two times, the Cougars pushed back. Two Coral Mason free throws after time expired in the third quarter gave Viborg-Hurley a 47-46 lead.
Viborg-Hurley scored the first two baskets of the fourth quarter and never trailed again.
Denae Mach was a perfect 4-of-4 from the line in the final 94 seconds, with each trip interrupted by a time out. Thoughts of older sister Delana, the team’s lone senior among the regular rotation, kept her focused.
“This was my last game with her,” Denae said. “I had to finish it for her, for us.”
Though many outside the program — or the two communities it represents — had faith that the Cougars could make a run, the team had that belief.
“We knew coming in we were labeled as underdogs, but we knew we could put up a fight with anybody,” Coral Mason said. “We were mentally prepared for every game. We came in ready for the challenge.”
Besides Delana Mach, the Cougars graduate Brooklyn Andersen, who played a reserve role for the squad.
All-Tourney Team
Two players from each of the championship game participants were named to the 12-person all-tournament team.
Coral Mason and Denae Mach represented Viborg-Hurley, while Kennedi Buchholz and Jada Burke represented DeSmet.
Also selected were Avery Broughton and Rachel Gerlach of Corsica-Stickney, Kaycee Groves of Faith, Madelyn Bragg and Morgan Fiedler of Aberdeen Roncalli, Joy Rohrbach of Aberdeen Christian, Maleighya Estes of White River and Paige Kjerstad of Wall.
Buccholz, Gerlach, Groves, Bragg, Fiedler, Rohrbach and Estes are seniors. Mason, Mach, Burke and Broughton are juniors. Kjerstad is a sophomore.
DESMET (24-2)
Jada Burke 5-12 2-3 13, Alyssa Asleson 1-7 0-0 3, Emma Albhrect 4-10 3-4 15, Kennadi Buchholz 5-13 5-6 15, Camryn Schmidt 0-2 0-2 0. TOTALS: Cori Birkel 0-0 0-0 0, Jacie McCune 0-0 0-0 0, Hazel Luethmers 3-7 1-2 7. TOTALS: 18-51 11-17 53.
VIBORG-HURLEY (22-4)
Shelby Lyons 3-7 0-0 7, Estelle Lee 3-4 0-0 8, Coral Mason 8-20 3-3 19, Denae Mach 9-25 4-4 23, Delana Mach 0-2 1-3 1, Charley Nelson 0-2 0-0 0, Haley Nelson 0-0 0-0 0. TOTALS: 23-60 8-10 58.
DESMET 20 16 10 7 — 53
VIBORG-HURLEY 19 17 11 11 — 58
Three-Pointers: D 6-19 (Albhrect 4-8, Burke 1-2, Asleson 1-6, Buchholz 0-1, Luethmers 0-2), VH 4-18 (Lee 2-3, Lyons 1-5, Den. Mach 1-7, Mason 0-1, Del. Mach 0-1, C. Nelson 0-1). Rebounds: D 36 (Buccholz 21), VH 33 (Mason 9). Personal Fouls: VH 17, D 14. Fouled Out: Burke. Assists: VH 12 (Mason 5), D 12 (Asleson 2). Turnovers: D 21, VH 9. Blocked Shots: VH 2 (Mason, Den. Mach), D 1 (Buchholz). Steals: VH 7 (Lyons 2, C. Nelson 2), D 3 (Buchholz 2).
