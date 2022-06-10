LESTERVILLE — Lesterville’s Trent Herrboldt doubled in the game-winning run in the bottom of the ninth, lifting the Broncs to a 9-8 victory over Freeman in South Central League amateur baseball action on Friday.
Michael Drotzmann had three hits, and Andy Dollerschell doubled and singled for Lesterville. Marcus Van Driel and Ethan Wishon each had two hits. Tyler Edler doubled, Herrboldt doubled and Brandon Nickolite and Hunter Martin each had a hit in the victory.
Jake Weier went 5-for-5 with a double for Freeman. Owen Feser doubled and singled, driving in three. Bailey Sage homered. Ben Simonsen, Allan Scherschligt, Trey Christensen and Phil Madsen each had a hit.
Wishon, who got the final two outs in the top of the ninth, picked up the win. Christensen took the loss, also in relief.
Lesterville hosts Crofton on Sunday. Freeman is off until a June 16 home matchup against Yankton.
