NORTH SIOUX CITY — Top-ranked Sioux Falls Christian rallied past second-ranked Dakota Valley 22-25, 25-19, 25-15, 25-20 in Dakota XII Conference Volleyball action on Thursday.
Sidney Tims had 16 kills and six blocks, and Addisen Barber had 48 assists and 14 digs for Sioux Falls Christian. Peyton Poppema and Sidney Oostra each had 12 kills and 13 digs, with Poppema adding three blocks and six ace serves. Kyah Vandonkersgoed posted 16 digs and Ellie Lems added 15 digs in the victory.
Jorja VanDenHul had 15 kills and three blocks for Dakota Valley (9-3). Sophie Tuttle posted 10 kills and 18 digs. Logan Miller finished with 41 asissts and 10 digs. Tori Schulz and Madeline Stout each had seven kills. Sam Archer posted 20 digs and Kate VanRooyan added 18 digs for the Panthers.
SFC, 10-0, plays in the Unity Christian Tournament on Saturday. Dakota Valley plays in the Pentagon Classic on Saturday in Sioux Falls.
Dakota Valley won the JV match 25-17, 25-22. Sioux Falls Christian won the ‘C’ match 22-25, 31-29, 15-10.
Irene-Wakonda 3, Hanson 2
ALEXANDRIA — Irene-Wakonda rallied from a 2-0 deficit to claim a 20-25, 22-25, 25-19, 25-12, 15-11 victory over Hanson in Cornbelt Conference volleyball action on Thursday.
Nora O’Malley posted nine kills and Emma Orr had seven kills to lead Irene-Wakonda. McKenna Mork posted six kills and 11 assists. Katie Knudel had five kills and 19 digs. Madison Orr posted five kills and seven blocks. Willa Freeman had 38 assists and Jordan Bak added 10 digs in the victory.
Annelyse Weber led Hanson with eight kills and 32 digs. Kate Haiar and Kiana Berg each had seven kills. Jalyn Kampshoff posted 25 assists and 17 digs. Taylor Schroeder had 19 digs in the effort.
Both teams play in the Pentagon Tournament on Saturday in Siuox Falls.
Hanson won the JV match 25-23, 25-21; and the ‘C’ match 25-22, 25-19.
Avon 3, Colome 0
COLOME — Avon earned its 10th victory of the season, sweeping Colome 25-16, 25-17, 25-20 in prep volleyball action on Thursday.
Tiffany Pelton posted 10 kills and two blocks to lead Avon. Sam Brodeen had seven kills. McKenna Kocmich had 15 assists. Katie Gretschmann posted 15 digs. Courtney Sees had six kills and two ace serves. MaKayla Kopp added nine digs in the victory.
Avon, 10-4, hosts Freeman Academy-Marion on Monday.
Avon won the JV match 25-20, 25-20.
Freeman 3, Menno 0
MENNO — Freeman swept Menno 25-16, 25-18, 25-15 in Cornbelt Conference volleyball action on Thursday.
Kate Miller had 20 kills and 14 digs to lead Freeman, which improved to 10-5 on the season. Erin Uecker posted eight kills, 22 digs and three ace serves. Ava Ammann had 22 assists, Ashlin Jacobsen had 24 digs and Lily Wipf added 11 digs in the victory.
Bridget Vaith led Menno with five kills and three blocks. Paityn Huber posted eight assists and 12 digs. Julia Buechler and Kadelyn Kludt each had 11 digs for the Wolves.
Freeman plays in the Sanford Pentagon Tournament on Saturday. Menno, 4-7, travels to Lake Andes to face Andes Central-Dakota Christian on Monday.
Freeman won the JV match 25-21, 27-25. Menno won the ‘C’ match 25-6, 25-13.
Gayville-Volin 3, Vermillion 0
VERMILLION — Gayville-Volin earned a 25-19, 25-12, 25-18 sweep of Vermillion in prep volleyball action on Thursday.
Jadyn Hubbard had 15 kills, and Molly Larson posted eight kills, 14 digs and two ace serves to lead Gayville-Volin. Keeley Larson posted 28 assists and Alya Dimmer added 16 digs in the victory.
Brooklyn Voss had 11 kills and five blocks, and Brooke Jensen posted eight kills and three blocks for Vermillion. Claire Doty finished with 23 assists, Serena Gapp had 15 digs and Kelsey O’Neill added 14 digs for the Tanagers.
Gayville-Volin hosts Bon Homme on Tuesday. Vermillion hosts Sioux Falls Christian on Tuesday.
Vermillion won the JV match 21-25, 25-13, 15-7.
Viborg-Hurley 3, Centerville 0
VIBORG — Viborg-Hurley swept Centerville 25-18, 25-20, 25-18 in prep volleyball action on Thursday.
Coral Mason posted 15 kills, 22 digs and five ace serves to lead Viborg-Hurley. Denae Mach had 10 kills, two blocks and 20 digs. Mataya Vannorsdel had 26 assists and nine digs. Delana Mach posted eight kills, five blocks, nine digs and three ace serves. Estelle Lee finished with 14 digs and three ace serves, and Charley Nelson added 12 digs and three ace serves in the victory.
Viborg-Hurley, 4-9, travels to Howard on Monday. Centerville, 3-10, travels to Irene-Wakonda on Sept. 30.
Viborg-Hurley won the JV match 25-13, 21- 25, 15-10.
Burke 3, Bon Homme 0
BUKRE — Burke’s Adisyn Indahl filled the stat sheet on the way to a milestone as the Cougars blanked Bon Homme 25-21, 25-9, 25-17 in prep volleyball action on Thursday.
Indahl finished with 14 kills, 10 digs and five ace serves. She recorded her 1,000th career dig in the match.
Also for Burke, Kailee Frank had eight kills, nine digs and six ace serves. Elly Witt posted 13 assists. Ava Sargent added 10 assists and two ace serves in the victory.
Olivia Bures had seven kills, seven digs and two ace serves for Bon Homme. Erin Heusinkfeld posted seven kills, three blocks and eight digs. Jaden Kortan posted 12 assists. Jurni Vavruska finished with four blocks, nine digs and two ace serves. Jenna Duffek added seven digs for the Cavaliers.
Burke plays in the Kimball-White Lake Tournament on Saturday. Bon Homme plays in the Pentagon Tournament on Saturday in Sioux Falls.
TDA 3, Mitchell Chr. 0
TRIPP — Tripp-Delmont-Armour made quick work of Mitchell Christian, earning a 25-22, 25-12, 25-9 victory in prep volleyball action on Thursday.
Faith Goehring had five kills, nine digs and two ace serves to lead a balanced TDA attack. Megan Reiner had four kills, eight digs and seven ace serves. Hannah Stremick finished with 15 assists and two blocks. Jordan Ziebart had five kills and three ace serves, and Emma Fink added eight digs in the victory.
TDA, 6-4, hosts Burke on Monday in Armour.
Baltic 3, Parker 1
PARKER — Baltic’s top three hitters combined for 46 kills as the Bulldogs bounced Parker 25-21, 25-20, 24-26, 25-16 in Big East Conference volleyball action on Thursday.
Emma Van Regemorter posted 17 kills and five blocks, and Sami Polzin had 16 kills and 26 digs to lead Baltic. Elyssa Clark had 13 kills and 20 digs. Jacie Wentland had 39 assists and three ace serves. Bailey Teveldal had 18 assists and Madison Kennedy added 15 digs in the victory.
Brooke Berens posted five kills and 36 digs, and Janae Olson had five kills for Parker. Alexis Even had 33 digs, Desiree Pierce had 28 digs and Anna Reiffenberger added 22 digs for the Pheasants.
Parker plays in the Sanford Pentagon Tournament on Saturday in Sioux Falls.
Osmond 3, Hart.-New. 1
HARTINGTON, Neb. — Osmond rallied past Hartington-Newcastle 22-25, 25-11, 29-27, 25-16 in Lewis & Clark Conference volleyball action on Thursday.
Erin Folkers posted 17 kills and nine digs, and Erin Meisenheimer had eight kills for Hartington-Newcastle. Alivia Morten had 14 assists, two ace serves and 11 digs. Olivia Grutsch posted 13 assists, two ace serves and 14 digs. Mani Lange had 24 digs, Kennadi Peitz had 15 digs and Maya Knutson added three ace serves in the effort.
Hartington-Newcastle, 2-11, travels to Wakefield for a triangular on Tuesday.
