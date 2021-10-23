Mount Marty placed eighth on the men’s side and ninth on the women’s side of its home cross country invitational, held Saturday at Yankton’s Fox Run Golf Course.
Dordt swept both team titles, including a perfect score of 15 on the men’s side.
Dordt put the first seven runners across and had nine of the first 11 on the way to the men’s title. Eric Steiger won the 8,000-meter race in 25:10.52, followed by Davis Tebben (25:15.08). Thaniel Schroeder, the former Freeman Academy standout, was fifth for Dordt in 25:49.50.
Behind Dordt in the team standings were Northwestern (75), Dakota State (90) and Morningside (130).
The Mount Marty men finished with 207 points, led by a 15th place finish from Hartington, Nebraska, native Brian Santiago. The senior overcame a rough week to place 15th in 26:26.03.
“Brian’s been sick. He couldn’t run for a couple of days,” said Mount Marty head coach Randy Fischer. “The goal (this season) is for him to get to Nationals, but he has to be healthy for that.”
Also scoring for the Lancer men were junior Caden Ideker (28:47.76) in 80th, senior Mason Schlunsen (29:07.04) in 88th, freshman Carson Means (29:20.88) in 94th and junior Cristobal Gonazelz (29:32.70) in 100th.
“I was impressed with Caden. That was probably his best time,” Fischer said. “Mason ran well. Carson had the best race he’s run.”
Sophomore Liam Vidas (29:52.68) was 106th, senior Lukas Blankman (30:24.13) was 115th, senior Seth Wiebelhaus (Fordyce, Nebraska; 30:31.23) was 116th, senior Brayden Effle (30:43.99) was 120th, senior Alfonso Erickson (Irene; 31:13.00) was 128th, freshman Drew Nielsen (31:59.95) was 134th, freshman Nathan Kropuenske (34:11.35) was 137th and freshman David Phillips (35:12.16) was 139th for the Lancers.
“Liam, this was his first race back from injury. He didn’t fair too badly,” Fischer said. “He broke 30 minutes, and he hadn’t raced in six weeks.”
Among the men’s runners, Vermillion grad Justin Sorensen, a sophomore for Dakota Wesleyan, was 74th (28:41.15). Yankton grad Mason Welker, a sophomore for Morningside, was 82nd (28:50.72).
On the women’s side, Dordt scored 33 points to beat Concordia (76), Northwestern (104), Morningside (113) and Dickinson State (115).
Dordt’s Jessica Kampman won the 5,000-meter race in 18:40.64, beating out Morningside’s Jo McKibben (18:50.28) and Northwestern’s Morgan Marker (18:55.73). Dakota State’s Jacia Christiansen, a senior from Viborg, was sixth in 19:07.06.
Mount Marty was ninth with 280 points, only having five scoring runners due to illness and injury. Kiah Trainor (21:22.05) led the way with her 69th place finish. Tayler Carlson (21:57.25) was 87th, freshman Emma Neises (22:00.75) was 89th, junior Gracie Rippen (22:52.91) was 98th and junior Leighton Mlady (23:26.86) was 106th.
“Emily Johnson has been out, and Kiah Trainor’s taken over that first spot for us,” Fischer said. “Tayler Carlson had her best race of the year. Gracie ran a nice race; Emma ran her best race this year and Leighton ran her best time this year.”
The goal for both Lancer teams as they approach the GPAC Championships, Nov. 6 in Orange City, Iowa, is simple: get healthy. If that happens, Fischer feels both teams could finish higher in the conference than they did in their home meet.
“We’re hoping the guys can be sixth or seventh, somewhere in there,” he said. “The girls could be eighth or ninth. They’re a young team and, if everyone’s healthy, they can finish a little higher.”
