Due to expected poor weather conditions today (Wednesday), the basketball doubleheader featuring Mount Marty at Midland, scheduled for today, has been postponed to Thursday, Jan. 18.
Start times will remain the same, with women’s game at 6 p.m. and men’s game at approximately 7:45 p.m.
Also announced Tuesday, the middle school basketball games between Yankton and Mitchell, postponed from Monday, will be played on Monday, Jan. 30. Boys’ games will be played in Yankton, with girls’ games in Mitchell.
The seventh grade boys’ basketball games between Yankton and O’Gorman that had been scheduled for Jan. 30 will now be played on Jan. 31 in Yankton.
To report a schedule change, coaches and/or athletic directors are encouraged to contact the Press & Dakotan at sports@yankton.net, by fax at 1-605-665-0288 or by phone at 1-605-665-7811, ext. 106.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.