Longtime coach Bob Muth, 1980 grad Mike Welter and 2006 grad Ashley (Storm) Dannenbring have been selected to the 2022 class for the Yankton High School Athletic Hall of Fame.

The trio will be inducted as part of a dual ceremony with the YHS Fine Arts Hall of Fame on Thursday, Sept. 22, at 5 p.m. at the YHS Commons. Being inducted to the Fine Arts Hall of Fame are the McDonald Family and Dixie Church.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.