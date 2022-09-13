Longtime coach Bob Muth, 1980 grad Mike Welter and 2006 grad Ashley (Storm) Dannenbring have been selected to the 2022 class for the Yankton High School Athletic Hall of Fame.
The trio will be inducted as part of a dual ceremony with the YHS Fine Arts Hall of Fame on Thursday, Sept. 22, at 5 p.m. at the YHS Commons. Being inducted to the Fine Arts Hall of Fame are the McDonald Family and Dixie Church.
Here is a look at the three Athletic Hall of Fame inductees:
Bob Muth played a key role in Yankton athletics success for 25 years, helping coach both the football and track and field programs.
The teams of 1990’s and early 2000’s were made up of tremendous athletes and led by veteran coaches, including Max Hawk, Jim Miner and Arlin Likness. Muth coached on six state championship football teams. In track he coached on two state track championship teams, coaching three individual champions in shot and discus.
Muth was also instrumental in helping keep Yankton on the forefront of strength and conditioning. Muth along with Tim Garvey was instrumental in establishing a permanent weight room where athletes could work to better themselves. “The Edge” (YHS weightroom) became an integral part of the athletic programs in Yankton and that culture has carried through to athletes today.
Muth, born in Mitchell, was a 1966 graduate of Chula Vista (California) High School. He went on to attend Southern State College in Springfield and play football for the Pointers. After graduation from Southern State, he worked in construction and was a City of Yankton building instructor before going into teaching and coaching.
One of the top wrestlers in Bucks history, Mike Welter earned two state titles and posted a 59-10-1 record on the mat for Yankton. A three-time wrestling letterwinner, Welter was also on the Bucks’ 14-0 dual squad in 1980.
Also a two-time letterwinner in football, Welter went on to compete in both sports for one season at Yankton College. Welter posted a 31-3 record, earning All-American honors on the mat. He also earned all-conference honors as a defensive end for the Greyhounds.
Upon graduation from college, Welter spent 17 years in the insurance business as a district and regional manager, then spent six years with The Blackstone Group as director of operations before retiring in 2017. He continues to live in Yankton with his wife, Sue.
A three-sport standout at YHS, Dannenbring holds the rare distinction of winning two state titles during one athletic season. In the fall of 2005, she was a key contributor to both the Gazelles’ state cross country title and the Gazelles’ state volleyball title.
Dannenbring still holds YHS records in the 400 and 800, and ranks third in Gazelles history in the 1600. She was also a part of the Gazelles’ state-record sprint medley and 3200 relay record teams in 2005.
Dannenbring went on to compete at the University of Oklahoma, scoring in the Big 12 Indoor Track & Field meet as a freshman, before transferring to South Dakota State and having a successful career for the Jackrabbits.
She is married to another former YHS multi-sport standout, Ty Dannenbring. The couple has five children.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.