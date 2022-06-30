HARRISBURG — Harrisburg claimed a win and a tie against the Yankton Black Sox in 16-under baseball action on Thursday.
Harrisburg claimed the opener 12-4.
For Yankton, Evan Serck and Cohen Zahrbock each had two hits. Kael Garry doubled. Kaden Hughes, Trey Rothschadl and Nathan Pietila each had a hit.
Serck took the loss, with Easton Nelson striking out three in three innings of relief.
The teams played to a 5-5 tie in the nightcap.
Nelson tripled and Zahrbock doubled for Yankton. Hughes also had a hit.
Trey Sager struck out seven in four innings of work for Yankton. Zahrbock struck out six in three innings of relief.
Yankton, 15-7-1, is off until the Mid-Summer Classic, beginning July 7 in Sioux Falls.
Tyndall 11, Gregory 0
TYNDALL — Tyndall used a pair of big innings to roll past Gregory 11-0 in 16-under baseball action on Thursday.
Landon Schmidt doubled and singled for Tyndall. Landon Smith had a double and three RBI, Steven Neth had a double and two RBI and Tristan Simek added a hit in the victory.
Memphis Kaul picked up the win, striking out two in the five-inning shutout.
B-AH 12, S.F. Post 911 4
SIOUX FALLS — The Beresford-Alcester-Hudson 16-under team rolled past the Sioux Falls Post 911 Junior Legion team 12-4 in baseball action on Thursday.
Ryne Klungseth went 3-for-4 with a double for B-AH. Joseph Anderson doubled and singled, driving in three. Dominic Van Egdom also had two hits. Mason Heiberger also doubled, and Ethan Bovill, Jax Wurth and Landen Kroger each had a hit in the victory.
Bovill picked up the win, striking out four in the six-inning contest.
Scotland-Menno 6, Gayville-Volin 3
SCOTLAND — Scotland-Menno jumped out to a 6-0 lead and held on for a 6-3 victory over Gayville-Volin in 16-under baseball action on Thursday.
Kory Keppen had two hits for Scotland-Menno. Bryce Sattler, Jayce Walloch, Brandon Souhrada and Treytan Bult each had a hit for the Trappers.
Spencer Karstens and Caiden Wheery each had a hit for Gayville-Volin.
Sattler struck out eight in three no-hit innings of work for the win. Spencer Karstens took the loss, striking out six in his two innings of work. Tyler Aune pitched two innings of shutout relief for the Raiders.
Dakota Valley 5, Elk Point-Jefferson 3
ELK POINT — The Dakota Valley 16-under team scored two runs in the seventh to edge the Elk Point-Jefferson Junior Legion team 5-3 in baseball action on Thursday.
Ashton Fairbanks’ double was the lone EPJ hit.
Keaton Gale pitched three innings of relief, striking out six, in the loss.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.