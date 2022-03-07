SIOUX FALLS — The Yankton Bucks will face Sioux Falls Roosevelt in the opening round of the South Dakota State Class AA Boys’ Basketball Tournament, beginning March 17 in Sioux Falls.
Ticket information can be found at the following link: https://www.sdhsaa.com/ticket-information-bbb-aa/
The Denny Sanford Premier Center is a cash-less facility for concessions. Cash may be used to purchase tickets at the door, but not for concessions.
Yankton fans are encouraged to wear red for the Bucks’ first-round game, with black on March 18 and white on March 19. Red Yankton rally towels will be given to the first 500 Yankton fans at Thursday’s first-round game.
Yankton state tournament t-shirt orders must by placed at the YHS Activities office, YMS attendance office or J.J. Benji’s by 5 p.m. on Thursday, March 10. Sizes are available from youth small-large and adult small to 4XL, with an additional cost for sizes 2XL and up.
