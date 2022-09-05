MINDEN, Neb. — Teams from Hartington and Bloomfield-Wausa each received votes in the Nebraska Cross Country Coaches Association Class C poll, announced Monday.
On the boys’ side, both Hartington and Bloomfield-Wausa received votes. Gothenburg was picked first, followed by Lincoln Christian and Fort Calhoun.
On the girls’ side, Bloomfield-Wausa received votes. McCook holds the top spot, followed by Chadron and Minden.
TOP 10: 1, Gothenburg (8 first place votes) 104 points; 2, Lincoln Christian (1) 84; 3, Fort Calhoun (2) 76; 4, Broken Bow 75; 5, Milford 55; 6, Minden 51; 7, Holdrege 45; 8, Arlington 42; 9, Aurora 16; 10, Douglas County West 15
RECEIVING VOTES: Lincoln Lutheran 13, Ord 7, Hartington 6, Ogallala 6, Bishop Neumann 3, McCook 3, Fillmore Central 2, Bloomfield-Wausa 1, Louisville 1
TOP 10: 1, McCook (8) 103; 2, Chadron 82; 3, Minden 71; 4, Douglas County West (1) 67; 5, Sidney (2) 66; 6, Aurora 54; 7, Wayne 41; 8, Lincoln Christian 39; 9, Auburn (1) 35; 10, Arlington 25
RECEIVING VOTES: Milford 24, Fort Calhoun 15, Platteview 15, Broken Bow 12, Ogallala 5, Bloomfield-Wausa 3, Cozad 3
