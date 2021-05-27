COLLEGE STATION, Texas — University of South Dakota pole vaulters Gen Hirata and Helen Falda advanced to the NCAA Meet during the NCAA Preliminary West Meet in College Station, Texas Thursday.
Hirata and Falda advanced by clearing 14-0 Thursday. In total, four men’s and women’s pole vaulters advanced to the NCAA Meet in Eugene, Oregon. Falda and Hirata join Ethan Bray and Marshall Faurot, who qualified in the men’s pole vault Wednesday.
Deidra Marrison cleared 13-4.25 to place 23rd and Jaidyn Garrett 12-4.5 for 45th. No vaulter cleared a bar higher than 14-0 Thursday.
In the javelin throw, Josey Starner placed 47th at 128-10. Lydia Knapp threw a 181-8 in the hammer throw. Knapp sits 31st, but the first flight of the hammer throw is being re-contested today (Friday).
On the track, freshman Sara Reifenrath ran a 23.52 in the 200-meters to place 35th. Reifenrath was disqualified in the 400-meters for two consecutive steps on the lane line. Reifenrath’s time of 53.21 was a personal best that would have put her in the quarterfinals of the 400.
Friday’s events include the men’s high jump, where four USD competitors, including Zach Anderson, will compete starting at 1 p.m. Jessie Sullivan will throw in the opening flight of the discus, scheduled for 1:30 p.m. The USD men’s 4x100 relay team will run at 3:15 p.m.
