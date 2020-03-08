LINCOLN, Neb. — After losing an emotional game the day before, the Hartington Cedar Catholic players found themselves down by 17 on Saturday morning.
They could have easily folded up shop and headed home.
Instead, though, the Trojans got moving.
They rallied, but ultimately came up short 66-54 to Chambers-Wheeler Central in Saturday’s Class D1 third place game at the Nebraska State Girls Basketball Tournament in Lincoln.
“They came back and battled. I’m proud of them,” Cedar Catholic head coach Craig Wortmann said.
“They did a fantastic job this year.”
After scoring an upset victory in Thursday’s first round over the No. 1 seed, the Trojans (11-15) fell in Friday’s semifinals.
That sent Cedar Catholic to the third place game, instead of the state title game.
“It’s tough after you come off such two tough games,” Wortmann said. “You had that big high on Thursday and had to try to get that energy back. It just took them a little bit to get going.”
Chambers-Wheeler Central (27-2) built a 37-20 lead late in the second half, but the Trojans clawed back to get within 40-39 midway through the third quarter.
The lead for CWC was cut to 57-52 with 2:34 remaining in the fourth quarter on a pair of free throws by HCC’s Makenna Noecker.
CWC, though, answered with a basket, and Cedar Catholic was limited to a pair of free throws the rest of the way.
If there was any silver lining for Cedar Catholic, it’s that its rally was keyed mostly by a pair of players who will be next season — freshman Noecker (20 points) and junior Brynn Wortmann (19 points).
Seniors Abby Hochstein (7) and Aiden Wortmann (6) also contributed, and they were joined by Ann Steffen in the final games of their high school careers
“I just hope our younger girls are watching so we can keep this momentum going,” coach Wortmann said.
“We’ve got a good crew coming back, so they’ll be more hungry to want to do something again. That’s what we want to see.”
