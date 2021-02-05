GARRETSON — Parker ran away with its second straight Big East wrestling tournament title, with McCook Central-Montrose and Flandreau placing second and third respectively.
Parker won the team title with 207.5 points Friday evening in Garretson. McCook Central-Montrose scored 154.5 points, good for second place. Flandreau beat out Sioux Valley by four points 107-103 for third place. Garretson (67 points), Chester (55) and Beresford-Alcester-Hudson (49.5) round out the teams in competition.
Zanto Centeno (145), Charlie Patten (195), Levi Wieman (220) and Geoff Dunkelberger (285) won their weight classes for Parker. Zaul Centeno (182), Andrew Even (126), Michael Even (120) and Riley Pankratz (113) added second place finishes for Parker.
Trystan Traupel (106), Dakota Buck (113) and Dylan McGregor (120) won their weight classes by decision for McCook Central-Montrose. Jacobi Krouse (182) won his weight class via pin. Logan Raap (160), Kade Grocott (170), Austin Hoiten (195) and Elliott Chase (285) made the championship match in their weight classes.
Flandreau placed third in the tournament without winning a weight class. Brayden Wiese (106), Karter Headrick (138), Tanner Christenson (145), Tathan Headrick (152) and Chase Reed (220) placed second for Flandreau.
Beresford-Alcester-Hudson’s Jovey Christensen won the 126 class and Logan Serck 152. Sioux Valley picked up titles thanks to Skylar Trygstad (132), Seth Heidenreich (160) and Joe Hornick (170). Trevon Cross won the 138 class for Garretson.
Lake Central Conf.
GARRETSON — Elk Point-Jefferson takes home second place in the Lake Central Conference tournament Friday night in Garretson.
Elk Point Jefferson (142) finished behind Howard (161.5) and ahead of Mt. Vernon-Plankinton (108) and Kingsbury County (105).
Lucas Hueser (138) and Gavin Jacobs (170) won their weight classes for Elk Point-Jefferson. Skyler Swatek (145), Grayson Jacobs (152) and Ben Swatek (160) took second place.
Howard won five weight classes, and second place in two others. Mt. Vernon Plankinton won three more plus a girls title.
Lyman Quadrangular
LYMAN — Lyman wrestling sweeps the competition in the Lyman Quad Friday night in Lyman. Marion-Freeman-Freeman Academy-Canistota-Menno won two of its three duals on the evening.
Lyman defeated Groton Area 54-28, Bennett County 48-33 and Marion-Freeman 44-26. Shilo Mowry picked up a pin for Lyman against Groton Area.
Gunner Johnson pick up a pin over Jeremy Waldner for Lyman in the Marion-Freeman dual. Mowry, Tristan Penny and Louie Thiry recorded pins for Lyman in the dual against Bennett County.
Marion-Freeman picked up wins over Groton Area 48-34 and Bennett County 36-30 to go with the loss to Lyman. Tim Epp, Owen Eitenmiller and Clayton Smith picked up pins in Marion-Freeman’s victory over Bennett County.
Chris Kessler added a pin over Cole Bisbee for Marion-Freeman in their dual with Groton Area. Keaton Prehiem, Finley McConniel and Smith recorded pins in the loss to Lyman.
Groton Area recorded a win over Bennett County 42-36 to go with the losses to Lyman and Marion-Freeman. Groton Area recorded four pins in the win over Bennett County. Dragr Monson and Lane Krueger won via pin in all three of their matches Friday.
Easten Ekern and Korbin Kucker picked up wins for Groton Area against Bennett County. Christian Ehresmann won via pin in the loss to Lyman.
Bennett County lost all of its duals Friday. Ty Allen, Mason Heath, Ace Hahn Gavin Risse and Tyce Gropper picked up wins in the loss to Lyman. Allen added another victory against Bennett County. Neil Hicks, Gropper, Heath and Hahn recorded victories in the loss to Marion-Freeman.
Marion-Freeman (8-14) is back in action Feb. 12 in a quadrangular in Salem. Bennett County (9-12) competes in a triangular Feb. 9 in Gregory. Groton Area concluded its regular season schedule Friday night, finishing with a 2-7 dual record. Lyman’s regular season dual record finishes at 17-3.
