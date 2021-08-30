Concordia shot a 304 to lead the way after the opening round of the Mount Marty Fall Invitational men’s golf tournament, Monday at Hillcrest Golf and Country Club.
Northeast Community College ranks second at 311, followed by Dordt at 312.
Concordia’s Justin Webert shot a 1-over 73 to lead the individual race, one stroke ahead of Dordt’s Freddy Bullock (74). Kody Sander of NECC and Nathan Auffut of Concordia JV are tied for third at 75.
Mount Marty posted an opening round score of 364, led by Damion Bresee’s 81. Jackson Vaber shot 83, Willeam Cam carded a 98, Caleb Kirschenmann shot 102 and Trey Vande Kop added a 110 for the Lancers.
The tournament concludes today (Tuesday), with play shifting to Fox Run Golf Course. The final round will begin with a 10 a.m. shotgun start.
