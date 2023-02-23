RAPID CITY — Six area wrestlers went 2-0 and each advanced to semifinals in the South Dakota State Girls’ Wrestling Tournament, Thursday in Rapid City.
Pierre leads the team standings after day one with 82 points. Canton (56.5) is second, followed by Brookings (43), Lakota Tech and Rapid City Stevens (42 each). Viborg-Hurley-Irene-Wakonda (VHIW) is seventh with 29 points.
Yankton’s Neveah Leonard, Britney Rueb and Peyton Hellmann of Bon Homme-Scotland-Avon (BHSA), Akane Metcalfe and Elena Brennan of Kimball-White Lake-Platte-Geddes (KWLPG) and Gia Miller of VHIW each went 2-0 on the opening day to advance to the semifinal round this morning.
Leonard (34-2), going for her second title in three years, opened 142-pound action with a pin of Lakota Tech’s Lakota Rodgers and a major decision over Hot Springs’ Sarah Rickenbach. The Gazelles senior will face Flandreau’s Jayden Lange (27-2) in the semifinals.
Rueb (38-2) began her quest for a third state tie with a pair of first-period pins at 120 pounds, beating Stevens’ Shelbie Brehm and Canton’s Jaryn Warejcka. She will face Alexis Bryant (32-7) of McCook Central-Montrose in the semifinals.
Hellmann (39-1), also going for her third straight title, needed just 1:10 combined to pin Spearfish’s Mathilde Matsuda and Lakota Tech’s Jessica Waln. She will face Canton’s Kieonna Smith (21-12) in the 126-pound semifinals.
Metcalfe (20-1) going for a second straight 106-pound title, pinned Huron’s Chalie Sah and earned a major decision over Mitchell’s Frankie Kranz. She will face Pierre’s Sydney Uhrig (33-6) in the semifinals.
Brennan (11-7) pined Little Wound’s Deshawnegh Iron Cloud and Pierre’s Hattie Baldwin to advance to the 154-pound semifinals. She will face Borokings’ Maya Erickson today.
Miller (27-8), who has finished second each of the past two years, opened 170-pound action with pins of Todd County’s Amaya Martinez and Stevens’ Bella Morteo. She will face Brookings’ Maizy Mathis in the semifinals.
Aubrey Jensen (120) and Lauren Petersen (190), both of VHIW, stayed alive on consolation action and will finish in the top eight.
Dakota Valley’s Kenzie Scott (113), VHIW’s Wendi Silverthorn (126), BAH’s Reese Olson (132), VHIW’s Morgan Lee (132), Dakota Valley’s Gracie Delgado (154), VHIW’s Ella Kessler (154) and VHIW’s Brinlee Smith (285) each lost in second round consolation action.
Yankton’s Jaclyn Kyte (126) and LaRae Severson of KWLPG (170) each went 0-2 on the day.
Competition begins at 10 a.m. (Central) today with semifinal and third round consolation matches. Fourth round consolation matches will follow, with placing matches and championships later in the day.
