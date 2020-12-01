ABERDEEN — Mount Marty took control after a slow start to claim a 79-50 rout of Presentation in men’s basketball action on Tuesday.
The victory was the second for the Lancers (5-4) over Presentation. MMU beat the Saints 88-51 in the Pentagon NAIA Showcase on Nov. 7 in Sioux Falls.
Presentation led by eight points early, 16-8, but the Lancers fought back to take an 18-17 lead. After the Saints briefly retook the lead, MMU ended the half on an 18-4 run to lead 36-23.
Jailen Billings hit four three-pointers on the way to a team-high 14 points for Mount Marty. Kade Sterns scored 12 points, going 4-for-5 from three-point range. Elijah Pappas added nine points in the victory.
For Presentation (3-7), Ty Wells, Jr., led the way with 13 points.
Mount Marty returns to Great Plains Athletic Conference action on Saturday, hosting Jamestown. Start time is 2 p.m.
MOUNT MARTY (5-4)
Kade Stearns 4-6 0-0 12, Elijah Pappas 3-6 3-4 9, Allen Wilson 3-5 0-0 6, Jonah Larson 2-8 1-2 7, Keegan Savary 2-2 2-2 6, Jailen Billings 4-8 2-2 14, Will Turner 2-2 0-0 5, Tajen Ross 2-5 1-2 5, Marcus Edwards 2-4 0-0 4, Josh Arlt 1-1 0-0 3, Lincoln Jordre 1-4 1-2 3, Saba Gvedashvili 1-2 0-1 2, Kuol Chol 0-0 2-2 2, Marquise Moore 0-5 0-0 0. TOTALS: 27-58 12-17 79.
PRESENTATION (3-7)
Ty Wells Jr. 5-10 1-2 13, Qaiyoom Olanlege 3-9 0-1 8, Damien Luna 2-2 0-1 5, Maximo Guillermo 2-6 1-1 5, Alex Sumption 1-3 0-0 3, Ellis Evans 3-9 2-2 8, Nick Moore 1-7 2-3 4, Zach Anders 1-1 0-0 3, Hendrick Durang 0-2 1-2 1, Aaron Havis 0-2 0-0 0. TOTALS: 18-51 7-12 50.
At the half: MMU 36-23. Three-Pointers: MMU 13-34 (Stearns 4-5, Billings 4-7, Larson 2-7, Wilson 1-3, Turner 1-1, Arlt 1-1, Pappas 0-3, Ross 0-1, Edwards 0-2, Gvedashvili 0-1, Moore 0-3). PC 7-14 (Wells 2-3, Olanlege 2-4, Luna 1-1, Sumption 1-3, Anders 1-1, Moore 0-1, Havis 0-1). Rebounds: MMU 39 (Savary 6), PC 30 (Olanlege 6). Blocked Shots: MMU 2, PC 2 (Evans 2). Steals: MMU 7 (Stearns 2), PC 4 (Wells 2). Assists: MMU 9 (Ross 4), PC 4. Personal Fouls: PC 20, MMU 19. Fouled Out: Wilson, Guillermo. Turnovers: PC 20, MMU 15.
