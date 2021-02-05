BROOKINGS — Several streaks ended, one continued on Friday.
South Dakota earned a 10th straight victory with a 64-56 decision over South Dakota State in Summit League men’s basketball action on Friday at Frost Arena.
USD (11-6, 9-0 Summit) ended the Jackrabbits’ 29-game home win streak and 32-game home Summit League win streak, as well as a 13-game win streak over the Coyotes in Brookings. It was the Coyotes’ first win in Brookings at the NCAA Division I level, dating back to the 1999-2000 season.
A.J. Plitzuweit finished with 19 points and five assists for USD. Stanley Umude posted 14 points. Kruz Perrott-Hunt netted 11 points, and Tasos Kamateros grabbed 16 rebounds in the victory.
Noah Freidel scored 18 points for SDSU (10-4, 4-1 Summit). Baylor Scheierman finished with 15 points and 16 rebounds. Douglas Wilson added 10 points.
USD built a 13-point first-half lead before a 9-0 run late in the half allowed the Jackrabbits to close the gap to six, 29-23.
The Jackrabbits closed the gap to three, 41-38, but USD answered with five straight points and extended the lead back to 10, 56-46, with 5:52 to play.
The teams are back in action at Frost Arena today (Saturday) at 7:30 p.m.
SOUTH DAKOTA 64, S. DAKOTA ST. 56
SOUTH DAKOTA (11-6)
Kamateros 2-12 2-2 6, Fuller 3-7 2-2 9, Perrott-Hunt 5-10 0-1 11, Plitzuweit 8-17 2-3 19, Umude 4-13 5-6 14, Archambault 1-3 0-0 3, Zizic 1-5 0-0 2, Anderson 0-0 0-0 0, Hayes 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 24-70 11-14 64.
S. DAKOTA ST. (10-4)
Dentlinger 2-5 1-2 5, Wilson 3-10 4-12 10, Arians 1-5 0-0 2, Freidel 6-21 4-4 18, Scheierman 5-10 2-4 15, Wingett 2-6 0-0 6, Appel 0-1 0-0 0, Easley 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 19-60 11-22 56.
Halftime—South Dakota 29-23. 3-Point Goals—South Dakota 5-23 (Archambault 1-2, Fuller 1-3, Perrott-Hunt 1-3, Umude 1-4, Plitzuweit 1-6, Kamateros 0-5), S. Dakota St. 7-28 (Scheierman 3-8, Wingett 2-5, Freidel 2-12, Arians 0-1, Easley 0-2). Fouled Out—Arians. Rebounds—South Dakota 43 (Kamateros 16), S. Dakota St. 41 (Scheierman 16). Assists—South Dakota 12 (Plitzuweit 5), S. Dakota St. 7 (Scheierman 4). Total Fouls—South Dakota 19, S. Dakota St. 17. A—895 (6,500).
