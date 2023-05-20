The No. 10 seed Sioux Falls Jefferson Cavaliers got an excellent outing from pitcher Kyler Miritello as they defeated the No. 2 seed Yankton Bucks 3-0 in the South Dakota Region 2A baseball championship contest Saturday at Riverside Field at Bob Tereshinski Stadium.

Miritello struck out 14 Yankton batters in the victory.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.