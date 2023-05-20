The No. 10 seed Sioux Falls Jefferson Cavaliers got an excellent outing from pitcher Kyler Miritello as they defeated the No. 2 seed Yankton Bucks 3-0 in the South Dakota Region 2A baseball championship contest Saturday at Riverside Field at Bob Tereshinski Stadium.
Miritello struck out 14 Yankton batters in the victory.
“When we knew we were going to (bat against) him, we knew that he was going to be able to do that because he's that good,” said Bucks head coach Drew Lawrence. “He's got velocity and he's got off-speed (pitches).”
The Bucks battled during their at-bats throughout the game as they drew six walks against Miritello.
“We worked hard,” Lawrence said. “Our bats were hard. We got him to the pitch count and our boys battled.”
Mac Ryken registered Yankton’s only hit in the contest and credited the job Miritello did adjusting when the Bucks tweaked their approach to at-bats.
“We adjusted a little bit here and there as far as how we were going to approach and try and get our pitch early,” Lawrence said.
Jefferson’s Kaden Kirchner hit a two-RBI single in the second inning off Yankton starting pitcher Drew Ryken to give the Cavaliers a 2-0 lead. Kirchner registered his third RBI of the contest in the top of the fourth to give Jefferson a 3-0 lead.
Overall, Lawrence liked the way Drew Ryken worked from the mound in four innings pitched.
“He did exactly what we always asked him to do and he kept doing it,” Lawrence said. “We can't just ask Drew to put up all zeros for us. He gave up three runs. If you give up only three runs in and outing, you expect to win the game.”
The Cavaliers were about to take a 4-0 lead in the fourth until Mac Ryken’s throw from center field to Jace McCorkell to get Kirchner out at home plate was successful.
“It allowed us to try and battle back,” Lawrence said. “We ended up getting the tying run to the play at the end of the inning because of plays like that. (With) Mac being able to do that and then a great tag by Jace to get him out on a bang-bang play, it kept us in the game.”
Lawrence went to Mark Kathol for the last three innings. Kathol gave up only one hit while striking out four batters in three innings pitched.
“Now that I go to Mark in those situations, I'm comfortable doing it because I know he's going to go out there and compete,” Lawrence said. “He battles and has the right mindset to go out and pitch especially in relief. He's done a great job for us.”
With the Bucks finishing the club season 13-6, Lawrence said it was one of the more successful club seasons he has been a part of.
“Being able to host (in the playoffs) and be the overall number two seed is impressive,” he said. “It was fun. Early on, we didn't have a lot of good weather, so we didn't play a lot of games at home, but we got a lot of games in. This group's a fun group to be around, especially the seniors. I'm glad that I get to have them a little bit more this summer and hopefully we have a successful Legion season.”
Jefferson (11-9) will play No. 3 seed Harrisburg in a semifinal matchup next Saturday (May 27) in Sioux Falls. The Cavaliers defeated the Sturgis Brown Scoopers 10-0 in a six-inning contest Saturday to advance to face the Bucks. Yankton, who defeated Rapid City Central 10-0 in a five inning contest Saturday before the contest against Jefferson, will start its Legion season Thursday at Mitchell.
