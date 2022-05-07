FREMONT, Neb. -- For the first time in program history, the Mount Marty softball team is Great Plains Athletic Conference Champions.
Saturday in Fremont, MMU bounced back from a 4-3 loss in the opening game, winning Game 2 1-0 and Game 3 2-0 to win the series over Midland 2-1.
The Lancers qualify for the NAIA Opening round as the GPAC tourney champ. Had regular season champion Midland won the series, MMU would still have advanced to nationals with an automatic berth.
More on the games will be posted later on yankton.net and in Tuesday's Press & Dakotan.
