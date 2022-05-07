Yankton, SD (57078)

Today

Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 74F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy in the evening followed by scattered thunderstorms after midnight. Low near 60F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%.