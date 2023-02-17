SIOUX CENTER, Iowa — Autumn Porter hit a RBI triple and scored on an error in the bottom of the seventh, lifting Mount Marty to a 5-4 victory over Peru State on Friday in Sioux Center, Iowa.
The game, the season opener for MMU, was part of the Dordt Classic.
Porter finished with two hits for MMU. Kayleen Jacinto doubled and singled, driving in two. Olivia Valdez, Lilinoe Nihi and Elisabeth McGill each had a hit in the vicotyr.
Maddie Howard had two hits for Peru State. Ellie Ohdle tripled. Andrea Page and Morgan Wilken each doubled. Jami Mans, Olivia Gordon and Sophia Summers each had a hit in the effort.
Madison Kovar pitched four innings of shutout relief, striking out three, for the win. Madison Gray started for MMU, striking out five in her three innings of work. Cheyenne Leach took the loss in relief, striking out five in 4 1/3 innings.
Mount Marty will face William Penn and Dakota State today (Saturday), the final day of the event.
MMU 5, Mayville State 1
SIOUX CENTER, Iowa — Kaylee Jacinto had three of Mount Marty’s 12 hits, including a double, to lead the Lancers to a 5-1 victory over Mayville State on Friday night.
Autumn Porter and Janeah Castro each doubled and singled, with Castro driving in three runs in the contest. Raegan Harper, Olivia Valdez, Lilinoe Nihi, Sami Nobel and Elisabeth McGill each had a hit in the victory.
Erica Howell went 2-for-4 with a triple for Mayville State. Sidney Fairbanks also had two hits.
Makayla Graunke pitched four innings, allowing one unearned run and striking out three, for the win. Kylee McDaniel and Hannah Keith each pitched scoreless relief for the Lancers. Fairbanks took the loss for Mayville State, going the distance.
Tracy Beard Classic
CELINA, Texas—South Dakota’s offense mustered one run on six hits during its first day competing at North Texas’ Tracy Beard College Classic Friday held at Old Celina Park. The Coyotes dropped a 6-0 decision to 22nd-ranked North Texas in game one and lost 6-1 to Sam Houston State in game two.
South Dakota (2-2) ran up against Preseason Conference USA Pitcher of the Year Ashley Peters in the opener. The southpaw for North Texas (5-0) allowed one hit and struck out five in five innings to improve to 3-0 on the young season. A single to right field by Coyote catcher Bela Goerke in the fifth was Peters’ lone blemish.
South Dakota starter Clara Edwards kept pace with Peters through four innings, but the Mean Green broke through with three runs in the fifth and two more in the sixth. Rylee Nicholson, who competed for South Dakota last year, singled and scored in the fifth and hit a two-run homer in the sixth.
The Coyotes put runners in scoring position in each of their first six innings against Sam Houston State (3-3), but only broke through once. Courtney Wilson singled and scored on a Gabby Moser double in the third inning that cut the Bearkats’ lead to 3-1. Wilson was 2-for-4 in game two with a double.
Sam Houston State center fielder Ellie Grill was 3-for-4 with a walk, scored twice and drove in a run. Right fielder Quinlan Brodie had a two-run single in the third inning and an RBI double in the sixth. It was the second season in a row that the Bearkats topped the Coyotes.
South Dakota faces McNeese State and 16th-ranked Kentucky – both NCAA tournament teams a season ago – in consecutive games starting at 1:30 p.m. Saturday.
