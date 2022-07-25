PENDER, Neb. — Tekamah-Herman pounded out 18 hits, scoring nine runs in the third inning, to claim a 15-8 victory over Hartington in an elimination game in the Area C-2 American Legion Baseball Tournament, Monday in Pender, Nebraska.
The victory sent Tekamah-Herman to the championship against Pender today (Tuesday).
