PARKSTON — Rylee Rosenquist posted 31 points and 16 rebounds to lead Dakota Valley past Corsica-Stickney 67-66 in the Parkston Classic on Tuesday.
Payton Tritz scored 12 points for Dakota Valley. Grace Bass added 10 points in the victory.
Rachel Gerlach led four Corsica-Stickney players in double figures with 19 points. Casey Tolsma scored 16 points, Avery Broughton netted 13 points and Morgan Clites added 11 points for the Jaguars.
Both teams head to the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls on Friday. Dakota Valley (7-0) will face Sisseton, while Corsica-Stickney (4-1) will take on Tea Area.
CORSICA-STICKNEY (4-1) 13 18 19 16 — 66
DAKOTA VALLEY (7-0) 18 8 22 19 — 67
Parkston 58, Viborg-Hurley 51
PARKSTON — Parkston built a 32-19 halftime lead and held on for a 58-51 victory over Viborg-Hurley in the Parkston Classic on Tuesday.
Allison Ziebart posted 22 points, 10 rebounds and three assists to lead Parkston. Abby Hohn scored 21 points. Faith Oakley added 10 points in the victory.
For Viborg-Hurley, Coral Mason led the way with 17 points and six rebounds. Estelle Lee finished with 12 points and four assists. Denae Mach added eight points and three rebounds.
Parkston, 6-0, hosts Winner on Thursday. Viborg-Hurley, 4-1, plays Gregory in the Hoop City Classic on Thursday in Sioux Falls.
VIBORG-HURLEY (4-1) 11 8 17 15 — 51
PARKSTON (6-0) 16 16 12 14 — 58
Sully Buttes 43, Menno 20
PARKSTON — Sully Buttes downed Menno 43-20 in the Parkston Classic on Tuesday.
No statistics were reported for Sully Buttes (5-1), which hosts Philip on Jan. 4.
Paityn Huber led Menno with five points and six rebounds.
Menno travels to Howard on Jan. 4.
NE Neb. Shootout
Cedar Catholic 58, Homer 42
WAYNE, Neb. — Makenna Noecker scored a game-high 27 points to lead Hartington Cedar Catholic past Homer 58-42 in the opening round of the Elkhorn Valley Northeast Nebraska Shootout, Tuesday in Wayne, Nebraska.
Katy Jones scored 11 points for Cedar Catholic, which led 20-4 after one quarter. Grace Wortmann added eight points in the victory.
Rylie Harris led Homer with 22 points. Bradie Johnson added 12 points.
Cedar Catholic will face Auburn in the semifinals today (Wednesday). Homer draws Laurel-Concord-Coleridge in consolation action.
HOMER (3-4) 4 11 17 10 — 42
CEDAR CATHOLIC (2-6) 20 9 14 15 — 58
Auburn 46, LCC 44
WAYNE, Neb. — Auburn held off Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 46-44 in the opening round of the Elkhorn Valley Northeast Nebraska Shootout, Tuesday in Wayne, Nebraska.
Olivia Swanson scored 10 points for Auburn, which led 35-25 at the half. Sydney Binder and Leah Grant each had nine points in the victory.
Mallory Eriksen led LCC with 17 points. Kinsey Hall netted 16 points. Reggan Kuhlman added nine points for the Bears.
Auburn, 5-2, will face Hartington Cedar Catholic in the semifinals today (Wednesday). LCC, 4-4, draws Homer in consolation action.
AUBURN (5-2) 22 13 4 7 — 46
LAUREL-CON.-COL. (4-4) 17 8 8 11 — 44
Wayne 61, Winnebago 33
WAYNE, Neb. — Wayne pulled past Winnebago 61-33 in the opening round of the Elkhorn Valley Northeast Nebraska Shootout, Tuesday in Wayne, Nebraska.
Rubie Klausen scored a game-high 21 points to lead Wayne. Brooklyn Kruse added 14 points in the victory.
Sylvia Valentino led Winnebago with 17 points.
Wayne, 4-4, will face Pierce in the semifinals today (Wednesday). Winnebago draws Pender in consolation action.
WINNEBAGO (2-7) 10 9 11 3 — 33
WAYNE (4-4) 14 16 18 13 — 61
Pierce 56, Pender 43
WAYNE, Neb. — Pierce outscored Pender 26-10 in the middle two periods, then held on for a 56-43 victory over the Pendragons in the opening round of the Elkhorn Valley Northeast Nebraska Shootout, Tuesday in Wayne, Nebraska.
Payten Simmons led Pierce with 19 points. Elly Piper added 17 points and 12 rebounds.
For Pender, Claire Felber scored 18 points.
Pierce, 5-1, will face Wayne in the semifinals today (Wednesday). Pender (4-3) draws Winnebago in consolation action.
PENDER (6-3) 10 2 8 23 — 43
PIERCE (5-1) 7 13 13 23 — 56
Other Games
Gayville-Volin 36, Alcester-Hudson 23
GAYVILLE — Gayville-Volin outscored Alcester-Hudson 22-8 in the second half to claim a 36-23 victory over the Cubs in Great Plains conference girls’ basketball action on Tuesday.
Molly Larson finished with 12 points and six steals for Gayville-Volin, which trailed 15-14 at the half. Maddy Fairley scored eight points and Keeley Larson grabbed seven rebounds in the victory.
Ellie Doering scored nine points and grabbed seven rebounds for Alcester-Hudson. Kayleigh Thompson had eight points and Roni Rhead added 11 rebounds for the Cubs.
Gayville-Volin, 3-2, travels to Bon Homme on Thursday. Alcester-Hudson hosts Avon on Jan. 4.
ALCESTER-HUDSON 8 7 3 5 — 23
GAYVILLE-VOLIN (3-2) 7 7 13 9 — 36
Winner 56, Bon Homme 17
WINNER — Winner used a 25-4 edge in the second quarter to surge to a 56-17 victory over Bon Homme in girls’ basketball action on Tuesday.
Bella Swedlund finished with 21 points and 10 rebounds for Winner. Ellie Brozik added 15 points and four steals.
Olivia Bures scored six points for Bon Homme.
Winner, 3-2, travels to Parkston on Thursday. Bon Homme hosts Gayville-Volin on Thursday.
BON HOMME (1-3) 4 4 6 3 — 17
WINNER (3-2) 14 25 11 6 — 56
