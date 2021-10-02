The Mount Marty University football team closed the first half of its inaugural season by showing some of the steps forward the program has made in its first two months.
Second-ranked Northwestern claimed a 56-17 victory over the Lancers in the Great Plains Athletic Conference showdown on Saturday at Crane-Youngworth Field. Within the contest, the Lancers had a lead for a second straight week and continued to progress on both sides of the ball.
Blake Fryar was an efficient 21-for-28 passing for 354 yards and four touchdowns for Northwestern (5-0, 4-0 GPAC). Both Michael Storey (5-125, 2 TD) and Cade Moser (6-115, TD) had 100-yard receiving games, with Blake Anderson also catching a touchdown pass. Konner McQuilla rushed for 103 yards and two scores, and Isaiah Robinson added a late rushing touchdown for the Raiders.
The connection between Mount Marty quarterback Torren Devericks and receiver Jonah Miyazawa continued to produce results, as the duo combined for both Lancer touchdowns. Devericks, who came on for an injured Davian Guajardo, passing for 149 yards. Miyazawa caught seven passes for 121 yards.
“Jonah has started to classify himself as one of the better receivers in this league,” said MMU head coach John Michaletti. “Rex Ryken’s success early in the season is helping him 1-on-1 coverage because teams are wanting to double (Ryken) in the middle of the field, which we saw today. Those guys work together as a team, and whoever is up will win 1-on-1 and be able to move that ball consistently.”
A week after becoming the program’s first 100-yard rusher, Ka’ua Nishigaya rushed for 39 yards on just 12 carries.
“We got to the point where we were playing catch-up. It wasn’t that it wasn’t effective,” Michaletti said. “We saw a weakness out of a formation and we were trying to capitalize on it.”
The Northwestern defense recorded seven sacks, with 2 ½ sacks from Jessen Reinking. Reinking also returned an interception for touchdown. Parker Fryar had a team-best 10 tackles.
For the Mount Marty defense, Gaven Craig had 12 tackles, while Avry Rice and Marcus Jnofinn each had seven stops. Brandon Dannenbring recovered a fumble. Albert Perez recorded a sack for the Lancers.
The Lancers got off to a solid start, driving into Raider territory before stalling out. After the teams traded punts, MMU’s Brandon Dannenbring stripped the football and recovered it on the Raider 38-yard line.
“I think we’re doing a good job of stopping the run, which is what we want to build this defense on, and turnovers,” Michaletti said. “We had a turnover early that we were able to capitalize on, but we need to make sure we’re forcing the ball, getting the ball to our offense as much as possible.”
Eight plays later, Jonathan Cardoza-Chicas kicked a 39-yard field goal to give MMU a 3-0 lead.
“Offensively we’re starting to identify what kind of team we want to be. Our youth is starting to understand that experience is coming into play,” Michaletti said. “With that offensive line, we’re starting to move the ball a little easier there.”
The Northwestern offense answered the challenge with big plays. Fryar found Storey for a 27-yard touchdown, then hit Story for 40 yards to start the next drive, setting up a McQuilla 1-yard scoring dive.
On the ensuing Lancer possession, Reinking stepped in front of a Guajardo pass and returned it 20 yards for a score. Guajardo was hurt on the play, but should be ready to return next week, according to Michaletti.
After another Lancer drive stalled out, Fryar hit Moser for a 39-yard score, giving Northwestern a 28-3 edge with 7:09 left in the second quarter. The Raiders’ first four scores came in less than nine minutes of game clock.
“We gotta make sure we keep those guys in front of us. They have some guys that can definitely stretch the field,” Michaletti said. “I can certainly help them out with certain play calling, whether it’s adding pressures or doing different disguises.”
Mount Marty responded with an 11-play, 86-yard scoring drive, capped by a 34-yard Devericks to Miyazawa strike.
Michaletti credited co-offensive coordinator Josh Lewis with shaking things up to keep the offense going.
“Coach Lewis is doing a great job of mixing in tempo here and there,” he said, referring to the speed in which the Lancers set up their offense.
On Northwestern’s opening drive of the third quarter, McQuilla broke free for 56 yards and a score, but the Lancers answered with a 10-play, 70-yard drive of their own. Devericks and Miyazawa again capped the run, this time from 13 yards out.
The Raiders kept Mount Marty at bay the rest of the contest, tacking on three more touchdowns to their tally in the final 19 minutes.
Mount Marty, 0-5, faces its third ranked opponent in four weeks next, traveling to 21st-rated Dordt. The Defenders advanced to the second round of the NAIA playoffs this past season.
The contest will be a 1 p.m. start on Oct. 9 in Sioux Center, Iowa.
Through its first four contests, the Defenders have averaged nearly 300 yards rushing per game and produced 470 yards per game overall.
“They do a little bit different things that you don’t really see in this league,” Michaletti said. “So that’s exciting to go against.”
Michaletti is also excited about the opportunity to face another high-level opponent.
“That’s the type of teams we want to be like,” he said. “I know it’s a tough back-to-back, but that’s where we want to get to. It will be a good experience for us.”
Follow @JCimburek on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.