BOWLING
YANKTON BOWL
CLASSIC LEAGUE
HIGH TEAM GAME: Stockwell Engineers 897
HIGH TEAM SERIES: Stockwell Engineers 2583
HIGH INDIVIDUAL GAME: Pat King 259, Ryan Weverstad 257, Aaron Blackwell 254, Jay Weaver 251, Robin Holec 245
HIGH INDIVIDUAL SERIES: Pat King 726, Jay Weaver 713, Robin Holec 694, Todd Kautz 673, Aaron Blackwell 665
STANDINGS: Kruse’s Pro Shop 146.5, Manitou 139, JR’s Oasis 99.5, Stockwell Engineers 96.5, Coca-Cola 94.5, Plath Chiropractic 88, JR Sports Cards 83.5, Pin Bruisers 71, Horn Law Office 69.5
