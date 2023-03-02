LINCOLN, Neb. — The Crofton defense survived first quarter foul trouble and the Warrior offense found Caitlin Guenther early and often in a 49-27 victory over Cross County in the opening round of the Nebraska State Girls’ Basketball Tournament.
Guenther scored a game-high 20 points to lead Crofton (23-4), which advances to face Oakland-Craig in the semifinals today (Friday) at 1:30 p.m. back at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Guenther’s offensive output — nearly double her 10.2 point-per-game average from the regular season — was the product of opportunity, said Warriors head coach Maggie Moon.
“We emphasized at halftime that we have to take advantage of situations,” she said. “Any time the defense would try to take a break, Caitlin would take advantage of it.”
Also for Crofton, Sammie Allen scored eight points.
For Cross County, which finishes with a 22-5 record, Shyanne Anderson scored nine points. The Cougars’ leading scorer at 14 points per game, Anderson did not have a field goal after the first quarter.
“We had a simple plan to guard (Anderson) aggressively. We wanted to frustrate her,” Moon said. “We knew she was going to make baskets because she’s a good player, but we hoped by the end of the half or the end of the third quarter to be able to wear her out.”
Crofton committed four fouls in the first 2:01 of the game, but the Cougars were only able to build a one-point lead (4-3) during that stretch.
“We had to adjust,” Moon said. “Every single game is different. We have to adjust to how the game is being played.”
The Warriors closed the first quarter on an 11-3 run, then scored the final nine points of the first half to build a 27-13 edge. Crofton continued to pull away in the third quarter, with Guenther scoring the Warriors’ first seven points of the half. Guenther would add seven more points in the fourth quarter to put the game out of reach.
Crofton now turns its attentions to a physical Oakland-Craig team that had a dominant win over Ponca.
“We have to cut down on turnovers. The unforced turnovers were uncharacteristic for us,” Moon said. “Defensively we have to rebounds. We did a good job, but we gave up a few too many second-chance opportunities.”
