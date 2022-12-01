SIOUX FALLS — The South Dakota women’s and men’s track and field teams have been picked second in the Summit League Indoor Track and Field Preseason Poll released Wednesday by the league office.

The Coyote women totaled 60 points and four of the nine first-place votes in the preseason voting by the league’s head coaches. North Dakota State had the other five first-place votes and tallied 61 points to be picked as the preseason favorite.

