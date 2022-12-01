SIOUX FALLS — The South Dakota women’s and men’s track and field teams have been picked second in the Summit League Indoor Track and Field Preseason Poll released Wednesday by the league office.
The Coyote women totaled 60 points and four of the nine first-place votes in the preseason voting by the league’s head coaches. North Dakota State had the other five first-place votes and tallied 61 points to be picked as the preseason favorite.
South Dakota’s men, meanwhile, tied with North Dakota State for second with 42 points and head one first-place vote. South Dakota State garnered four first-place votes and had 45 points to be picked as the preseason favorite.
South Dakota Director of Track and Field Lucky Huber named freshman Mark Daley, freshman Landon Olson, sophomore Sammy Neil and freshman Matayah Yellowmule as athletes to watch this season.
The Coyote women broke the ice and ended eight consecutive runner-up finishes by claiming the 2022 Summit League Indoor Track and Field Championships for the first time ever. Returning for the women this season are three Summit League Champions who captured four individual events, along with three members of the championship 4x400-meter relay and two members of the championship distance medley relay. Third-year sophomore Sara Reifenrath, named the Summit League Most Outstanding Performer of the Championships, won the 200, in a school and Summit League Championship meet record, and 400 as well as anchoring the 4x400 to a school and Summit League Championship meet record. Danii Anglin captured the high jump and Marleen Mulla won the pole vault while Jacy Pulse and Anna Robinson return after running on the 4x400 unit. Madison Jochum, a fourth-year junior, and Helen Gould are returners from the winning distance medley relay quartet.
South Dakota men enter this indoor season following a runner-up in the Summit League Championships last February. Returning Summit League indoor championships are Dylan Kautz, Jack Durst and Eerik Haamer. Kautz, a junior, won the 60-meter dash, Durst, a fifth-year senior, repeated with his win in the high jump while Haamer, a third-year sophomore, triumphed in the pole vault.
The Coyotes open the 2022-2023 indoor track and field season by competing in the South Dakota State Holiday Invitational on Friday and Saturday in Brookings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.