KANSAS CITY, Mo.—South Dakota got some great defense early and terrific offense late in a 7-0 win against Kansas City Sunday at Urban Youth Academy. The Coyotes (16-15) swept the three-game series and improved to 5-0 in Summit League play.

Clara Edwards, the game one starter, got out of a bases loaded jam in the top of the second inning when right fielder Gabby Moser tracked down a line drive hit by Katie Noble. Game two starter Kori Wedeking took the ball in the third inning and got a 6-4-3 double play to end another Kansas City threat.

