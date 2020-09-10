Mount Marty ranks seventh after the opening round of the 13-team Mount Marty University Invitational women’s golf tournament, Thursday at Fox Run Golf Course.
Morningside leads by 33 strokes after the opening round, shooting a 311. Dakota Wesleyan (344), Briar Cliff (350), Jamestown (354) and College of Saint Mary (355) round out the top five.
College of Saint Mary’s Tori Suto shot an even-par 72 to hold the lead after the opening round. Morningside’s Maria Zorrilla and Sam Knight each shot 75 to rank second. Morningside’s Maria Nava is fourth at 79.
MMU shot 363 on the opening day, led by Caitlyn Stimpson’s 86. Sara Skorheim and Tanna Lehfeldt each shot 92, Courtney Heath shot 93 and Chantel Brende carded a 95 for the Lancers.
Also for MMU, Emily Popkes shot 102 and Katie Roth carded a 123.
The tournament concludes today (Friday) at Fox Run.
