SIOUX FALLS — South Dakota fourth-year junior Elizabeth Juhnke has been named the TicketSmarter Summit League Volleyball Offensive Peak Performer of the Week for the third time this season, the league announced Tuesday.
Juhnke, honored for the ninth time in her career, averaged 5.40 kills per set at the Bulls Volleyball Invitational where the Coyotes went 3-0 with wins over Stetson, Cornell, and South Florida. Juhnke contributed match-high kill numbers in all three matches, including her sixth double-double of 20 kills and 13 digs in South Dakota’s 3-1 win over Stetson. The Lakeville, Minnesota, native compiled 54 kills to compliment her 31 digs and 10 blocks over the weekend.
