SIOUX CENTER, Iowa — The Mount Marty women’s golf team set a school record with a final-round 315 to finish third in the Siouxland Invitational. The two-day event concluded Thursday at The Ridge Golf Course in Sioux Center, Iowa.

Morningside won the team title with a two-day score of 633, one stroke better than Central College (634). The Lancers finished at 650, followed by Northwestern (657) and Briar Cliff (665).

