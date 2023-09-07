SIOUX CENTER, Iowa — The Mount Marty women’s golf team set a school record with a final-round 315 to finish third in the Siouxland Invitational. The two-day event concluded Thursday at The Ridge Golf Course in Sioux Center, Iowa.
Morningside won the team title with a two-day score of 633, one stroke better than Central College (634). The Lancers finished at 650, followed by Northwestern (657) and Briar Cliff (665).
Mount Marty’s Kelsey Heath won her fifth career tournament title, shooting a final round 74 to finish at 5-over 149, two strokes better than Central’s Mackenzie Biggs. Morningside’s Sofia Castelan (154) was third, followed by Northwestern’s Emily Hulshof (155).
The Lancers put two other golfers in the top 25, as Tanna Lehfeldt (165) finished 16th and Tatum Jensen (167) finished 22nd. Caitlyn Stimpson finished 28th at 169. Abby Greenhoff shot 177 for the tournament.
Competing individually for MMU, Kalee Gilsdorf shot 195, Trinity Palmquist shot 197, Jaden Kortan shot 222 and Halle Mortensen shot 227.
Next up for Mount Marty is the Northwest Iowa National Invitational, Sept. 18 and 19 at Willow Creek Golf Course in LeMars, Iowa.
Yankton native Jillian Eidsness, competing for Dordt, finished at 171. Maiya Muller (Beresford), competing for Morningside’s ‘B’ squad, finished at 185. Elsie Larson (Yankton), competing for Northwestern’s ‘B’ squad, finished at 189.
