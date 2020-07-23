The Mount Marty University baseball program announced the addition of 17 recruits, nine incoming freshmen and eight transfers, for the 2021 season.
Among the nine incoming freshmen are three players from Brandon Valley: pitchers Hunter Marso and Braden Wills, and outfielder Lake Terveer. Kimball pitcher Caden Lenz is also among the four recruits from South Dakota in the class.
Among the transfers is Kiko Nunez of Dickinson, Texas, a baseball and football recruit who transfers to MMU from the Air Force Academy.
The Lancers were 15-5 in the 2020 season, which was cut short due to COVID-19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.