LINCOLN, Neb. — Crofton’s quest for a 10th and final state championship under head coach Aaron Losing was derailed by Hastings St. Cecilia, which outlasted the Warriors 39-36 in the semifinals of the Nebraska State Class C2 Girls’ Basketball Tournament, Thursday at the Bob Devaney Sports Center in Lincoln.
Bailey Kissinger scored a game-high 22 points, all after the first quarter, to lead St. Cecilia (25-2). Shaye Butler added eight points in the victory.
Ella Wragge scored 15 points to lead Crofton (23-5). Jayden Jordan had 10 points. Ellie Tramp added three assists and three steals.
St. Cecilia will play for the championship, Saturday at 4 p.m. at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Crofton will play for third today (Friday) at 9 a.m. at Lincoln East High School.
CROFTON (23-5)
Alexi Folkers 1 2-3 4, Jayden Jordan 4 2-3 10, Ella Wragge 5 2-2 15, Cassie Allen 0 0-1 0, Sammie Allen 0 0-0 0, Alexa Wiebelhaus 0 0-0 0, Caitlin Guenther 1 0-0 2, Ellie Tramp 2 1-2 5. 13 7-11 36.
ST. CECILIA (25-2)
Erin Sheehy 2 0-0 6, Bailey Kissinger 4 13-17 22, Shaye Butler 3 0-0 8, Tatum Krikac 0 1-4 1, Ryann Sabatka 0 0-0 0, Addison Demuth 0 0-0 0, Adeline Kirkegaard 1 0-1 2. TOTALS: 10 14-22 39.
CROFTON 7 9 7 13 — 36
ST. CECILIA 5 8 11 15 — 39
Three-Pointers: SC 5 (Sheehy 2, Butler 2, Kissinger 1), C 3 (Wragge 3). Personal Fouls: C 19, SC 17. Fouled Out: None.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.