The Yankton Quarterback Club will meet Wednesday at noon at JoDeans, located on Broadway in Yankton.
This week’s speaker is Yankton head boys’ basketball coach Chris Haynes. Haynes, who is entering his 10th season at the helm of the Bucks, has a 104-80 record at YHS. The Bucks, 20-4 and third in Class AA a season ago, open the 2021-22 season at home against Harrisburg on Friday.
The public is invited to attend.
