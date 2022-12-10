VERMILLION — Even with the changes that surrounded the South Dakota Coyotes women’s basketball program this past offseason, Grace Larkins knew she was staying put.
“I love the people here,” she said. “Vermillion is such a special place, and it’s a place I’ll never forget. I love it here.”
Still, those changes around the program have impacted Larkins’ role on the team both on and off the court. As Summit League Sixth Woman of the Year in the 2021-22 season, Larkins averaged 6.5 points per game.
This season as a starter, she is averaging 16.3 points per game and facilitating the game at a higher rate as well. Her 34 assists through nine games this season are two short of the 36 she had last season.
“I’ve become more of the point guard this year,” Larkins said. “I have the ball in my hands a lot more. It's exciting.”
During the summer, Larkins and new Coyotes head coach Kayla Karius talked about how teams would be keying in on her as well as the need for Larkins to be able to score in games.
“There's a lot of focus on her,” Karius said. “She's shown with her numbers that she's capable of doing a lot offensively.”
A key talking point from Karius’ end was the fact that Larkins would not be able to step off the bench and surprise opponents anymore.
“She's being scouted and focused on a lot more,” Karius said. “She's got to continue to get better and get her teammates involved.”
Larkins said that she has noticed defenses presenting multiple looks against the Coyotes thus far this season, including zones, man-to-man, and press defenses.
“We've seen people playing super close up on us (as well as) super off us, so we've kind of seen a little bit of everything,” she said. “It's challenging when you see a little bit of everything, but I think we do a really good job adjusting to it and playing our own game with everything that we do.”
At the end of the day, Larkins tries not to worry about if the defense is keying in on her during games.
“I try to stay out of my head when I play,” Larkins said. “I try to play without thinking about anything. It doesn't really matter what the other team is doing, just play my own game.”
Since Larkins is drawing attention from the defense, Karius wants the coaching staff to be constantly aware of how different defenses are playing her to make the rest of the team better.
“You're trying to develop all these other players and making them confident because (Larkins) is drawing attention,” Karius said. “By her drawing people in and then kicking out, we've got to have players that are confident and ready to shoot.
“It’s the challenge of incorporating (the other players), keeping her aggressive and not wanting her to slow up by any means (that we pay attention to). But when people are collapsing, she's got to be smart and make reads, which she's doing a good job of.”
With the struggles the Coyotes (4-5) have encountered on their current four-game losing streak, Larkins’ hope is for the team to enjoy the moment of practicing and playing.
“We need to take the little things (and) enjoy being here,” she said. “That's what's going to make us start winning again.
“The great thing about basketball season is that it's such a long season. You have so much room to grow. You can start as a whole different team than what you end us. It's good for us, being such a young team. We have so much (room to grow) and we're just starting. We're getting ready for conference and we're very excited to show what we can do.”
Karius and the coaching staff have been impressed with how Larkins has become more vocal with encouraging and challenging her teammates while still leading by example both on and off the court.
“She's earned the respect to be able to do that,” Karius said. “I've been really excited over the last couple of weeks that we've seen that out of her. In those go-to moments, she's been a player that we can depend on.”
Larkins enjoys the positive way in which Karius, a four-year player at Wisconsin-Green Bay, empowers the players to learn each drill in practice.
“She is uplifting in everything we do, but at the same time, (the players can) grow from every mistake (we may make),” Larkins said.
“She knows what we're going through. At the same time, when you ask her a question, she knows because she's experienced it before. Whether it's a ball screen or something else, she has been through it. You don't even have to ask a lot of questions, because since she's been through it, she knows what to say already.”
Larkins looks to lead her team to victory against the Montana Grizzlies Sunday at noon at the Sanford Coyote Sports Center.
Follow @ebeancubuff on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.