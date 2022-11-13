TRENTON, Neb. — Hitchcock County earned a spot in the Nebraska Class D2 football championship with a 48-0 victory over Bloomfield in the semifinals on Friday.
Hitchcock County (11-0) will face top-seeded Howells-Dodge (11-0) in the final, Nov. 21 in Lincoln.
Bloomfield (10-2) was held to 85 yards of total offense. Braeden Guenther rushed for 27 yards and passed for 25 yards for the Bees.
Defensively, Ian Kuchar had a hand in 10 tackles, and Wiley Ziegler had eight tackles (7 solo) and an interception for Bloomfield.
